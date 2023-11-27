LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The owners of a prestigious Manhattan Beach property, valued at over $150 million, enlisted the services of TrueParity, an innovative real estate platform. TrueParity acts as a catalyst for homeowners to connect with top-tier agents, transforming the real estate process through transparent data, modern technology, and healthy competition. This transaction marks the largest ever handled by a PropTech site, as highlighted in an exclusive feature in the Wall Street Journal.

TrueParity (PRNewswire)

TrueParity Secures Largest Listing in PropTech History

The homeowners, aiming to maximize exposure and value, listed their residence at 212 The Strand on TrueParity. Their expectations were not only met but surpassed, as they assembled a formidable team of high-profile agents. The homeowners expressed their satisfaction, stating, "TrueParity made it easy for us to find the right team. Thanks to the platform, we assembled a dream team of both global and local experts, avoiding the typical process of relying on family or friends."

Facing fierce competition, those selected for the task echoed similar enthusiasm for TrueParity. Eric Fonoimoana at Compass remarked, "By way of introduction from TrueParity, a 'Dream Team' of agents was formed – ensuring the client gets the best and their iconic beach home gets the publicity it deserves." Collaborating with Fonoimoana, Brook Billings of Billings Beach Homes at Compass added, "We're setting new standards in luxury real estate, merging local expertise with global perspectives to redefine excellence in coastal living."

The team featuring Fonoimoana and Billings welcomed the addition of Branden and Rayni Williams from Williams & Williams Estates Group at The Beverly Hills Estates. Recognized for brokering deals among Hollywood elite, the husband-and-wife duo emphasized TrueParity's role in uniting this A+ team of local luxury agents. Branden highlighted, "Incredible properties bring unique opportunities. We're proud to collaborate on this one with an A+ team of local luxury agents. TrueParity helped bring us all together to provide the best service possible to the homeowners."

This ensemble of all-star agents is actively strategizing the next steps for the Manhattan Beach property.

About the Property

This extraordinary beach home stands as the first, only, and last triple lot property on the world-renowned Strand. Governed by unique development restrictions, the city of Manhattan Beach limited subsequent constructions to a maximum of two lots, ensuring the residence's distinction. At 12,640 sq ft, the coastal-colonial style home features 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, designed by architect Grant Kirkpatrick. Complete with an outdoor pool, expansive garage, and guest suites, the property offers immediate access to the beach and an ocean sunset view. Located just minutes from downtown Manhattan Beach, it is set to be showcased on an upcoming episode of popular YouTuber Enes Yilmazer's home tours.

About TrueParity

TrueParity stands as a pioneering online real estate platform, propelling elite agents into competition for homeowners' listings. The platform facilitates negotiations for transaction terms and bundles additional services to assist sellers in capturing top value for their homes. Recently expanding its services to homeowners in California, Arizona, Texas, and Florida, TrueParity aims to redefine incentives between owners and listing agents globally.

For more information about the property, contact:

Eric Fonoimoana - eric.fonoimoana@compass.com

Brook Billings - brook.billings@compass.com

Branden or Rayni Williams - info@thebeverlyhillsestates.com

As TrueParity continues to redefine real estate norms, it invites agents and homeowners alike to explore the future of property transactions. For more information, please visit www.trueparity.com .

For media inquiries, interviews, or further details, contact:

Hailey Perkins

Communications, TrueParity

hailey@trueparity.com

TrueParity Corporation

(424) 588-5790

contact@trueparity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TrueParity