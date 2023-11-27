Kroger Named to Computerworld 2024 List of Best Places to Work in IT

Kroger Named to Computerworld 2024 List of Best Places to Work in IT

CINCINNATI, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced it has been named to Foundry's Computerworld 2024 Best Places to Work in IT. This year's recognition marks the sixth consecutive year Kroger's associates have been recognized by Computerworld for their innovative, industry-leading workplace culture. Kroger ranks No. 43 among large organizations on the Best Places to Work in IT list.

Kroger Named to Computerworld 2024 List of Best Places to Work in IT (PRNewswire)

"This recognition speaks to our team's commitment to creating a culture where associates are empowered to make a difference in the lives of customers and one another," said Yael Cosset, Kroger's senior vice president & chief information officer. "Our associates' dedication to create innovative experiences driven by data and technology is improving the customer experience and expanding access to fresh, affordable food across the country."

The Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

Kroger focuses on building a culture where associates feel empowered to learn, grow and develop while contributing their unique ideas to solve some of the industry's toughest challenges.

"Technology is playing an increasingly important role in modern business. IT professionals continue to benefit from this trend, as this year's winning organizations increase staffing and offer a variety of pathways to upskill, reskill, and diversify their teams." said Rob O'Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. "These companies provide a model for IT and HR leaders who are looking for new ways to attract, engage, and retain talent in an increasingly competitive IT environment."

The complete Computerworld 2024 Best Places to Work in IT list can be downloaded here.

To learn more about pursuing a career at Kroger or apply for an open role visit: thekrogerco.com/careers.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Kroger Co.