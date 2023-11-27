Frank Weigand Joins Cahill's New York Office as Trading and Markets Partner

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP announced today that Frank Weigand has joined the firm as a partner and Chair of the firm's Trading & Markets practice.

Mr. Weigand will focus his practice on advising clients on financial services matters, including regulatory and transactional matters relating to securities, commodities and digital assets. Frank will be working closely with Cahill's market-leading litigation and corporate practices.

Mr. Weigand has significant experience advising registered entities on their trading and markets activities, including a deep expertise in broker-dealer and securities regulation having previously been General Counsel of two broker-dealers – HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., and Oasis Pro Markets, LLC. He also spent the vast majority of his career advising on trading, derivatives and transactional matters across a range of products including equities, fixed income, FX, precious metals and structured products. From 2016 to 2021, Frank was the Americas Head of Legal for HSBC's Global Markets division.

"We are thrilled that Frank is joining the firm and we look forward to him being a vital contributor to our team," said Herb Washer, Co-Chair of Cahill's Executive Committee. "Frank brings more than two decades' worth of experience in financial markets, advising market participants on everything from complex cross-border banking products to digital assets. His invaluable experience and deep understanding of these matters will allow Cahill to further elevate the already exceptional service we deliver to our clients."

"Frank's extensive in house experience on the bank side working on securities, capital markets, broker-dealer, investment advisory and digital assets matters will seamlessly complement our existing practices in these spaces and provide tremendous value for our clients," said David Januszewski, a member of the Executive Committee.

"Cahill is widely recognized for its elite litigation practice and its representation of leading financial institutions – I am excited to join this outstanding roster of attorneys and hit the ground running," said Mr. Weigand regarding his arrival at Cahill. "I look forward to collaborating with this impressive team as we advise clients in the ever-changing landscape of trading and markets regulation and enforcement."

Mr. Weigand received his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law, graduating cum laude, and his B.S. from Fordham University, graduating summa cum laude.

