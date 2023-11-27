Abu Dhabi Finance Week Charts the Rise of the Falcon Economy with the Launch of Abu Dhabi Economic Forum

The Chairman & CEO of JP Morgan Chase & Co praised the economic transformation agendas of Abu Dhabi , whilst announcing plans to expand the bank's operations in ADGM.

Global finance leaders assembled to analyse ADFW's main theme, 'Investing in the transition era.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) commenced its four-day series of over 46 sub-events with a spectacular opening ceremony hosted under a specially designed event dome in the South Plaza of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and followed the launch of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Economic Forum (ADEF).

The first day of ADFW brought together distinguished and high-level leaders from over 100+ countries under one roof to witness a range of high-level focused range of sessions, discussing Abu Dhabi's rise as a global financial centre including keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and presentations.

One of the highlights of the opening ceremony was a thought-provoking keynote speech by the legendary investor Ray Dalio, who delved into the complexities of the Changing World Order, drawing insights from his recent book. The participation of influential leaders and prominent figures such as Mr. Dalio, emphasised the international significance of ADFW and its objective to explore new paradigms in finance and economics.

In his address at the opening ceremony of ADFW, His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Member of Abu Dhabi's Executive Council and Chairman of ADDED and ADGM welcomed the esteemed crowd to Abu Dhabi, the 'Capital of Capital' and the 'Falcon's Playground' and shared his thoughts on the momentous occasion, saying, "Abu Dhabi Finance Week is a testament to our commitment to positioning Abu Dhabi as a global financial hub. The opening ceremony was a remarkable start to a week that promises to be filled with insightful discussions and meaningful partnerships. The ADEF, in particular, symbolises our dedication to fostering economic growth and innovation, in alignment with the changing world order and the rising Falcon Economy of Abu Dhabi and the UAE."

The inaugural edition of ADEF was conducted in partnership with ADQ. The high-level event engaged in comprehensive discussions surrounding Abu Dhabi's evolving economy within the changing global context.

The event witnessed the participation of a distinguished group of leaders, including CEOs of Sovereign Wealth Funds such as ADQ and Mubadala and Ministers of Economy and Climate. These discussions provided an international perspective on strategies to foster regional monetary cooperation in support of the Falcon Economy.

ADFW's theme, 'Investing in the Transition Era,' was explored in a dedicated session, featuring prominent leaders from across the globe and deep-dived into the economic consequences and investment opportunities in a transitioning era.

A highlight of ADEF was the appearance of Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JP Morgan Chase & co, who praised Abu Dhabi's economic growth planning, whilst announcing a major expansion of the bank's operations in the Emirate. He stated ''The determination of the emirate that is forging ahead with its reform agendas is extremely impressive, be it their economic, financial and social agendas. These are not easy changes but there is clear progress on all fronts towards the goal to create a safe and secure society and a dynamic Falcon Economy. We've continued to add to the team this year and have submitted an application to upgrade our operating licence to a full category one banking entity, signalling our intent and commitment to the size of the opportunity here.''

In her keynote address at the ADEF, Her Excellency Mariam Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change & Environment, Government of UAE highlighted the event's significance as a premier platform for connecting and problem-solving within the finance and business community in the MENA region. Her Excellency addressed the global challenge of climate change, praising the UAE's proactive stance and advocating for a pro-climate, pro-growth strategy, and underscored the pivotal role of climate finance in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement, expressing the UAE's commitment to kickstarting transformative change at COP28 and making climate financing more accessible, available, and affordable for the world.

ADQ unveiled during ADEF the SWF's fiver year progress along with a deep-dive into the company's vision, journey and investment approach.

ADGM also made a milestone announcement, committing to extending the facilities arrangement with the World Bank's office for an additional five years, signifying a continued collaboration on opportunities, in areas such as research, knowledge exchange, events and policymaking.

Abu Dhabi Finance Week is now in full swing, with its upcoming events Asset Abu Dhabi, Fintech Abu Dhabi, and the R.A.C.E Sustainability Summit scheduled for November 28th, 29th, and 30th, respectively.

