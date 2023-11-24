ONEWHEEL'S BLACK FRIDAY SALE OFFERS DEEPEST DISCOUNTS OF ALL-TIME

Lowest prices ever on Onewheel, including unprecedented $750 for Onewheel Pint, $250 savings on S-Series and best deals on Pint X and GT

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion , maker of the popular Onewheel electric boards, today announced its lowest pricing ever on Onewheel products and accessories during its Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale. Sale begins Thursday, November 23 at 11am PT and ends November 27th. This is the company's only discount of the year.

Onewheels Biggest Sale Ever (PRNewswire)

The limited-time sale pricing includes the lowest price ever on any Onewheel product with Onewheel Pint available for $750. The recently released Onewheel GT S-Series, the Pint X which is the ideal cruiser board and the off-road oriented GT are all available for $250 off during the Black Friday, Cyber Monday Sale period. Sale quantities are limited.

The all-new Onewheel GT S-Series has been in high demand and highly acclaimed since launched in October. Black Friday deals on Onewheel GT S-Series include the largest savings on bundles to date.

"There has never been a better time to get in on the Onewheel experience," says Founder and CEO, Kyle Doerksen. "We are incredibly excited to offer savings on all our boards, with incredible deals for beginners and pro riders alike. This is an opportunity to get the latest hardware, and everything you need to get riding and save a couple hundred bucks in the process."

In addition to significant discounts on every Onewheel model, savings of up to $450 are available across the product line through bundle offers. Bundles include key accessories for each model of Onewheel and can include Fenders, Rail Guards, and Hyperchargers.

All Onewheel accessories and apparel are 25% off during the sale period including 40% off door crasher deals on Onewheel+ XR accessories. All orders over $100 in the lower 48 states include free shipping.

"If you're looking to make someone's year, there's not a gift out there that will bring more joy than a Onewheel," says Chief Evangelist, Jack Mudd. "To be able to offer the Onewheel experience at $750 is absurd and to be able to get substantial savings off even our highest end products is an amazing opportunity."

Shoppers have the ability to build out their dream board, bundle accessories, and save at www.onewheel.com/customize . This allows shoppers to build their ultimate board by outfitting it with a host of accessory options and color choices. Fenders, Bumpers, Rail Guards, and Handles come in a variety of different colors that can be curated to create unique looks and bundled for deeper savings. All accessories are 25% off during the sale.

Future Motion products are available at www.onewheel.com , and at select dealers, across the U.S. The Onewheel Black Friday Sale begins Thursday, November 23rd at 11am PT and ends November 27th or while supplies last.

About Future Motion, Inc

Founded in 2013, Future Motion is committed to designing and developing inspiring vehicles that include both elegant form and unprecedented function. Future Motion's products, Onewheel Pint, Pint X, Onewheel GT and Onewheel GT S-Series exemplify its dedication to crafting products that bridge recreation and transportation. Future Motion designs not only the Onewheel product line but also all the subsystems that power it, including custom brushless motors, power electronics, and battery modules. Onewheel, which provides a riding experience similar to surfing but on paved or unpaved trails, is perfectly situated in Santa Cruz where the mountains meet the sea. Its products are protected by over 110 issued patents in the U.S. and worldwide.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Future Motion, Inc.