Xinhua Silk Road: Global conference held in Guangzhou's Nansha District sees fruitful achievements on climate investment, financing

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The just-concluded 2023 Pearl Bay International Climate Investment and Financing Conference witnessed fruitful achievements, while Guangzhou's Nansha District, in collaboration with 11 entities, established the Pearl River Delta (Nansha) Climate Investment and Financing Alliance, and launched 200 billion yuan of joint bank credit, 100 billion yuan of climate fund, as well as 50 billion yuan of climate investment and financing projects.

The photo shows the main venue of the 2023 Pearl Bay International Climate Investment and Financing Conference. (PRNewswire)

Additionally, a guideline aiming to enhance financial industry standards and foster the development of a carbon financial market was released during the conference.

A series of events under the 2023 Pearl Bay International Climate Investment and Financing Conference was held during November 17-18 at Nansha District of Guanghou in south China's Guangdong Province, marking significant strides in climate investment and financing initiatives.

Standing as the exclusive national-level new district in Guangdong and the largest comprehensive cooperation demonstration area for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Nansha has become a focal point in the global sphere of climate investment and financing.

This international event, themed "Climate Finance for a Better World," is the first of its kind in China, centered on climate finance. It featured three overseas venues in Paris, Singapore, and Dubai.

The event also set up thematic forums attracting over 500 attendees hared the latest insights in the climate investment and financing domain, while envisioning prospective collaborations.

As Guangzhou's outlet to the sea, Nansha is the connecting point of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road and the Land Silk Road, and is committed to making greater contributions to global green and sustainable development.

The conference dedicated a specific exhibition hall for climate investment and financing supporting green projects, showcasing over ten climate-friendly projects in Nansha, including the Magic Box unmanned coffee vehicle, hydrogen-powered ride-hailing service, Hycan Automobile Technology, Greater Bay Technology, CloudWalk Technology, among others.

This conference was jointly organized by the People's Government of Guangdong Province, Xinhua News Agency, and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment. The Guangzhou Municipal People's Government, Xinhua News Agency Guangdong Branch, and China Economic Information Service were responsible for the execution of the event.

To invest in Nansha, please contact Olivia Gui with the secretariat of PBCIFC. (gwx1212olivia@outlook.com)

https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337262.html

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road