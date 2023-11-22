Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Notice of Class Action and Proposed Settlement in the LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Securities Settlement

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK



x

NIZAR S. NAYANI, Individually and on

Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated,

Plaintiff, vs.



LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC.,

MICHAEL K. LESTER, J. MICHAEL

BRUFF, ROBERT BESSLER, DARREN

BLACK, JEFFREY CRISAN, WILLIAM

MILLER, JEFFREY RHODES, ERIC

SHUEY, KATHERINE WOOD, MORGAN

STANLEY & CO. LLC, GOLDMAN SACHS

& CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES

LLC, JEFFERIES LLC, TPG CAPITAL BD,

LLC, UBS SECURITIES LLC, and WILLIAM

BLAIR & COMPANY, L.L.C.,

Defendants. : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : x Civil Action No. 1:22-cv-06833-JSR



CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF

CLASS ACTION, PROPOSED

SETTLEMENT, AND MOTION FOR

ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO OR WHICH PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC. ("LIFESTANCE") COMMON STOCK IN AND/OR TRACEABLE TO LIFESTANCE'S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING ON OR ABOUT JUNE 10, 2021, THROUGH NOVEMBER 8, 2021 ("CLASS").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that Court-appointed Lead Plaintiff, on behalf of himself and all members of the proposed Class, and LifeStance, Michael K. Lester, J. Michael Bruff, Robert Bessler, Darren Black, Jeffrey Crisan, William Miller, Jeffrey Rhodes, Eric Shuey, and Katherine Wood (the "Individual Defendants" and, together with LifeStance, the "LifeStance Defendants"), and Morgan Stanley & Co., LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC, TPG Capital BD, LLC, UBS Securities LLC, and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. (the "Underwriter Defendants" and, together with the LifeStance Defendants, "Defendants"), have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the "Action") in the amount of $50,000,000 (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Jed S. Rakoff on January 24, 2024, at 4:00 p.m., in Courtroom 14B of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, 500 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10007 (the "Settlement Hearing") to determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation of Settlement, dated October 13, 2023; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the proceeds of the Settlement (the "Net Settlement Fund") to Class Members; and (iv) approve Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing without providing another notice. Any updates regarding the Settlement Hearing, including any changes to the date or time of the hearing, will be posted to the Settlement website, www.LifeStanceSecuritiesSettlement.com. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a full Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting the website for the Settlement, www.LifeStanceSecuritiesSettlement.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

LifeStance Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173090

Milwaukee, WI 53217

www.LifeStanceSecuritiesSettlement.com

(877) 884-3360

Inquiries, other than requests for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ellen Gusikoff Stewart

655 West Broadway, Suite 1900

San Diego, CA 92101

settlementinfo@rgrdlaw.com

(800) 449-4900

If you are a member of the Class, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than January 17, 2024. If you are a member of the Class and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a member of the Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice so that it is received no later than January 3, 2024. If you properly exclude yourself from the Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, either by mail or in person, and be mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are received no later than January 3, 2024.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR

DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: October 25, 2023 BY ORDER OF THE COURT UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

