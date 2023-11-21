MasterClass Announces Amy Poehler's Class on Using Improv to Prepare to Be Unprepared

Emmy-winning actress, producer, director, writer and improv pioneer shares how members can incorporate improv techniques to be more flexible and authentic in everyday life, work and relationships

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, today announced that Amy Poehler will teach a class on how improv can help members prepare to be unprepared. Workshopping in real time with a studio audience, Poehler will share how her favorite improv principles can help members navigate difficult situations—from family dynamics to tough conversations with friends or coworkers—and how they can use improv to overcome fear and go after what they really want in life. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers have unlimited access to all 185+ instructors with an annual membership.

Amy Poehler for MasterClass (PRNewswire)

In this class, Poehler will share how she found her love for performance and comedy, and how she followed that passion to Saturday Night Live and beyond. Using her time on Saturday Night Live and the creation of her production company, Paper Kite Productions, as proof points, Poehler will walk members through her career journey, including co-founding Upright Citizens Brigade, and producing and starring in Parks and Recreation. Finally, Poehler will detail nine improv principles to help members expand their creative potential, sharpen their communication skills, discover their courage and roll with whatever life throws their way.

"The principles of improv have made me more creative, more resilient and more collaborative," Poehler said. "My class is designed to help members at work, at home and in their relationships. Members will find that improv can address the many different ways we approach life and relate to other people—tools that can come in handy as we head into the holiday season."

Poehler's time studying improv in college inspired her to pursue comedy professionally. She cofounded the Upright Citizens Brigade, a renowned improvisational comedy troupe, and went on to star in, co-create and produce multiple beloved television series. With her business prowess, quick wit and infectious humor, Poehler continues to be a driving force in the entertainment industry, leaving an indelible mark on comedy.

Embed & view the trailer here: https://youtu.be/nSFWkf9p4cQ

Download stills here: https://classlaunch.masterclass.com/dam/spaces/99e4f72f395f4feeabe4785e89ac41d9

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

ABOUT MASTERCLASS:

MasterClass is the streaming platform that provides the insights, tools and lived experiences of the world's best so you can become your best. In as little as 10 minutes, you can gain new skills that can be applied immediately. With an annual membership, you get unlimited access to 185+ instructors and classes through flexible formats for any way you like to learn. Shift the way you see and experience the world through a wide range of subjects, including business and leadership, writing, cooking, acting, sports and more. Cook with Gordon Ramsay. Write with Shonda Rhimes. Get negotiation tactics from Chris Voss. Learn how to navigate relationships with Esther Perel or make bold choices with Samuel L. Jackson. Original Series provides a new way to learn through quick, highly engaging episodic stories designed to change the way members see the world. With MasterClass at Work , companies can develop durable skills that transform employees into future-ready leaders through cinematic lessons and life-changing stories taught by the world's best. Each MasterClass offering is available at home or on the go on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices.

Follow MasterClass:

TikTok @masterclass

Instagram @masterclass

Facebook @masterclassofficial

YouTube @masterclass

LinkedIn @masterclass

Threads @masterclass

X @masterclass

Follow Amy Poehler:

Instagram @ amypoehler

TikTok @amypoehler

Media Contact:

Tawnya Bear, MasterClass

press@masterclass.com

MasterClass (PRNewsfoto/MasterClass) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MasterClass