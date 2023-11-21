Graphisoft unveils AI-powered Visualizer for Archicad

Archicad users can accelerate the early design process by generating multiple design visualizations without modeling them in 3D, thanks to a powerful AI engine that generates high-quality images

(PRNewswire)

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphisoft, the leading Building Information Modeling software developer for architecture and multidisciplinary design, has introduced Archicad AI Visualizer. Powered by Stable Diffusion, a world-class AI-driven image generation tool, Archicad AI Visualizer creates detailed 3D visualizations during the early design stages thanks to a simple user interface optimized for architecture and interior design.

Rapid deployment of AI technology is built on Graphisoft's Adaptive Hybrid Framework

Announced last year, Graphisoft's Adaptive Hybrid Framework technology enables the fast and high-quality delivery of new capabilities and the integration of innovative technologies — like AI — in the company's solutions. "Our Adaptive Hybrid Framework approach lets us quickly and effectively integrate innovative technologies like the AI Visualizer into our tech stack. This is just the first example of how we can integrate it into new capabilities inside our software," said Zsolt Kerecsen, Vice President of Software Success at Graphisoft. "With many new projects underway, Graphisoft customers can expect to leverage additional AI-enabled solutions to do what they do best – design great buildings."

AI powers Graphisoft's business operations

At Graphisoft, AI technologies are used in multiple business areas to streamline operations and positively impact software development, localization, support, and marketing communications. For example, using AI tools for instructional videos, Graphisoft provides materials in multiple languages, making those increasingly accessible. "By integrating AI into our software production processes – including localizations — we can better serve our customers and deliver our software faster and in higher quality," says Kerecsen.

Innovation fueled by user feedback

Archicad AI Visualizer is available to all architects and interior designers interested in exploring the future of AI-powered architectural visualization and providing feedback on their experience. "The buzz around AI breakthroughs has shaken up the tech industry as a whole, with the promise of enabling increased creativity," said Márton Kiss, Vice President of Product Success at Graphisoft. "We want this tool to be tested in the real world by real users where they need it most — early in the design process when exploring designs and communicating with clients." The AI Visualizer will be made available for Nemetschek Group brands Allplan and Vectorworks in the coming months.

How does Archicad AI Visualizer work?

Archicad AI Visualizer is integrated into Archicad, so no additional purchase is necessary. Users create a simple concept model in Archicad. Then, using text prompts or a few descriptive words, like 'a modern office with wood surfaces,' generate any number of refined design variations — without creating detailed models for each. The tool produces design alternatives in the early design phase by adding details, context, and ideas to the original concept.

The interface is easy to use, and prompts and results are optimized for architectural and interior design workflows. Intellectual Property rights are fully protected thanks to the local storage of source images on users' computers. Users can specify image sizes, vary the number of iterations to speed up image generation, edit the prompt strength for more precise results, and much more.

VIDEO | Archicad AI Visualizer | https://youtu.be/ZkgOtamXvVs

Download Archicad AI Visualizer

To get started with Archicad AI Visualizer, all users need is a valid Archicad 27 license and NVIDIA GPUs or Apple Silicon chips. The package has been optimized for the international version but will also work with all other localized versions; the tool is available only in English for now. For more information and to download Archicad AI Visualizer for macOS and Windows, click here.

About Stable Diffusion

Stability AI is the company behind Stable Diffusion, a powerful, free, and open-source text-to-image generator. Headquartered in London with developers distributed across the globe, Stability AI was founded by Emad Mostaque as the first open-source artificial intelligence (AI) company developing breakthrough technologies to benefit humanity and the world. For more information, visit Stability AI.

About Graphisoft

Graphisoft® empowers teams to design great buildings through award-winning software solutions, learning programs, and professional services for the AEC industry. Our award-winning products and solutions support OPEN BIM for workflow transparency, longevity, and data accessibility for built assets. Archicad®, the architects' BIM software of choice, offers a complete end-to-end design and documentation workflow for architectural and integrated architectural and engineering practices of any size. BIMx®, the most popular mobile and web BIM app, extends the BIM experience to include all stakeholders in the building design, delivery, and operations lifecycle. BIMcloud®, the AEC industry's first and most advanced cloud-based team collaboration solution, makes real-time collaboration possible across the globe regardless of the size of the project and the speed or quality of the team members' network connection. DDScad solutions support users with intelligent Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) design tools, integrated calculations, and comprehensive documentation of all building system disciplines. Graphisoft is part of the Nemetschek Group. To learn more, visit graphisoft.com.

