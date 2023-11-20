Tony Robbins Signs Up For DuJour Media's Exclusive Marketing Program DuJour Select

Jason Binn to Launch DuJour Select This Winter

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuJour Media is pleased to welcome internationally acclaimed life and business strategist Tony Robbins to the world of DuJour Select. DuJour Select will redefine the luxury media landscape, creating a hub for the most discerning audiences nationwide. "There are very few individuals like Jason who provide added value while connecting with the most affluent and influential consumers of products and services in the U.S. Jason and I have been friends for decades. I am excited to go on this journey with him," says Robbins.

"I am blessed and honored to have Tony's focus and attention on inspiring and motivating me and my team to accelerate and evolve DuJour Media and DuJour Select," says Binn. "Together, we are poised to curate and disseminate transformative content that focuses on the top markets in the country."

DuJour Select is more than a marketing club; it's a seal of excellence for a new era with a heavy focus on social growth including Instagram and TikTok, content curation, online privacy, supercharged press that distributes through over 100 media outlets written by our award winning editors and event activations with A-list stars. DuJour Select blends editorial excellence with strategic market outreach, leveraging DuJour's extensive media network that now reaches over half a billion individuals monthly while working with the most prestigious and prominent media outlets. Strategic partners will have the luxury to cherry pick these offerings through our different tiers which are; Bronze ($400K), Silver ($700K), Gold ($850K).

Since launching DuJour Media in 2012, it has accessed its controlled-circulation readership, which is responsible for 70 percent of the nation's purchasing power. The DuJour Media business model was profiled in Forbes for its ability to access and connect with the world's most affluent and influential people. The headline read: "If you are rich and powerful, Jason Binn and his team will track you down, get your data and ensure you get his magazine." DuJour Media was awarded Adweek's Readers' Choice Poll for Hottest Magazine ahead of WSJ (DuJour.com ) won a Webby Award (considered the Oscars of the internet, with more than 14,000 applicants from over 50 states and 60 countries) for Best Homepage Design for its website, beating out competitors including Squarespace, Condé Nast and Google.

About DuJour Media:

DuJour Media is a dual audience luxury lifestyle media company focused on our community's passions and interests including fashion, art, culture, beauty, home, entertainment, design, travel, business, nightlife, wine and spirits. This content resonates with the most affluent and influential readers and consumers in the country representing over 70 percent of the nation's wealth, purchasing power and influence.

About DuJour Select:

DuJour Select excels in consumer experiences, delivering an all-in-one universe. In a world of so much distraction and disruption, let DuJour Select give your business its moment. DuJour Select expands your brand, making every touch point count including but not limited to Social Growth, Content Curation, Online Privacy, Supercharged Press and access to A-list cover parties, all enhanced by the unique perspective and expertise of DuJour's distinct lens. DuJour Select is an accelerator, protector and optimizer.

About Tony Robbins:

Tony Robbins is an entrepreneur, a New York Times best-selling author, philanthropist and life and business strategist. For more than four and a half decades using his warmth, humor and transformational power, Mr. Robbins has empowered more than 50 million people from more than 100 countries worldwide through his live, virtual, audio, video and life training programs and seminars Mr. Robbins also is involved in more than 100 privately held businesses with combined sales exceeding $7 billion a year. He has been honored by Accenture as one of the "Top 50 Business Intellectuals in the World," by Harvard Business Press as one of the "Top 200 Business Gurus," and by American Express as one of the "Top Six Business Leaders in the World." For more, visit www.tonyrobbins.com.

