SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind SolarEdge Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 2, 2024

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 3, 2023 and October 19, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in SolarEdge, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/solaredge-class-action-submission-form/?prid=56218&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against SolarEdge includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's distribution channels in Europe had higher than optimal inventory levels; (2) as a result, the Company was experiencing substantial cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog from its European distributors; (3) as a result, the Company's backlog and guidance was overstated; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: January 2, 2024

Aggrieved SolarEdge investors only have until January 2, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

