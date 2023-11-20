SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Brainstorm Cell Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 2, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. ("Brainstorm Cell") (NASDAQ: BCLI) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between August 15, 2022 and September 27, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Brainstorm Cell, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/brainstorm-cell-class-action-submission-form/?prid=56217&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Brainstorm Cell includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Brainstorm Cell downplayed the severity of the refusal to file letter it received from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding NurOwn ; (2) Brainstorm Cell continued to conceal the risks associated with the submission of the Biologics License Application for NurOwn; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: January 2, 2024

Aggrieved Brainstorm Cell investors only have until January 2, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

