Halia Therapeutics to Present at the 5th Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines to treat a broad range of diseases driven by chronic inflammation and neurodegeneration, today announced that David Bearss, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Halia, will be participating in a panel discussion and presenting new data at the 5th Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit taking place on November 28 – 30, in Boston, MA.

This conference is the largest gathering of inflammasome biopharma experts and pioneers and is intended to further understand mechanisms of the inflammasome pathway including NLRP1, NLRP3, and beyond, as well as furthering the discussion around new approaches to advance inflammasome therapeutics. Dr. Bearss will be presenting data obtained from patients that were enrolled in Halia's completed Phase I clinical trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of the company's lead asset and novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor, HT-6184, in healthy volunteer subjects.

Additional details about the panel and presentation are included below:

Presentation:

Title: Exploring Biomarkers: Early Clinical Evaluation of HT-6184 a Potent, Selective, Orally Bioavailable, Allosteric Inhibitor of Nek7/NLRP3

Date: November 29, 2023

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Speaker: David Bearss, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Halia Therapeutics

Panel Discussion:

Title: Uncovering the Tangible Translation of Biomarkers for Therapeutic Effectiveness & Target Engagement

Date: November 29, 2023

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Speakers:

David Bearss, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Halia Therapeutics

Marianna Rowlands , Ph.D., Director, Immunology Biomarker Lead, Translational Medicine at Novartis AG

Harold Hoffman, M.D., Professor & Chief of the Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology at University of California San Diego

Juan Pablo de Rivero Vaccari, Ph.D., M.S.B.A., Associate Professor at The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis

About NLRP3

Activation of NLRP3 triggers the release of the pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1β and IL-18 and induces a lytic cell death process called pyroptosis. These processes lead to systemic chronic inflammation. Halia's therapeutic inhibition of NLRP3 prevents the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome and promotes its disassembly once formed, thereby inhibiting the production and release of IL-1β and IL-18. Persistent activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome is thought to drive the onset and progression of many conditions, including fibrotic, dermatological, and auto-inflammatory diseases. Significant neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis are also driven by prolonged NLRP3 activation.

About HT-6184

HT-6184 is the first drug candidate to target the protein NEK7 through an allosteric mechanism. NEK7 is an essential component of the NLRP3 inflammasome and is critical for its assembly and the maintenance of NLRP3 activity. In preclinical models, Halia has shown that inhibiting the ability of NEK7 to bind to NLRP3 leads to a disruption in the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome complex, thereby inhibiting the signaling from the inflammasome and reducing the inflammatory response. Preclinical models also showed that in addition to disrupting the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome, HT-6184 promotes the disassembly of the inflammasome once activated.

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve patients' lives with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia's lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor, has completed a Phase 1 study (NCT05447546) evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects. The company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more info, visit www.haliatx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

