ANYWHERE RECEIVES PRELIMINARY COURT APPROVAL OF NATIONWIDE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN SELL-SIDE ANTITRUST CLASS ACTIONS

MADISON, N.J., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) ("Anywhere"), a global leader in residential real estate (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), today announced the Company has received preliminary court approval of its nationwide agreement to settle all claims asserted or which could have been asserted against Anywhere in the Burnett, Moehrl, and Nosalek antitrust class action litigation. Preliminary approval of the settlement, the terms of which were announced in October 2023, certifies the Settlement Class and authorizes commencement of the notice period to potential class members. On or before December 22, 2023, parties must contact the court to schedule the final approval hearing, which the Company still expects to occur in mid-2024.

In the settlement, Anywhere agreed to provide monetary relief of $83.5 million, substantially in line with the Company's financial planning, as well as injunctive relief. The proposed settlement is not an admission of liability, nor does it concede or validate any of the claims asserted against Anywhere.

Following final court approval, the nationwide settlement will release the Company, all subsidiaries, brands, affiliated agents, and franchisees from ongoing and future litigation surrounding the antitrust claims, including the October 31, 2023, jury verdict in the Burnett class action suit.

"I am pleased the court has granted Anywhere preliminary approval of our nationwide settlement," said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere chief executive officer and president. "Our efforts to resolve these claims remove future uncertainty and legal expense for Anywhere, our franchisees, and affiliated agents as, together, we focus on serving home buyers and sellers as they move to what's next."

The proposed settlement includes injunctive relief requiring practice changes in Anywhere Advisors, the Company's owned brokerage operations, which includes Coldwell Banker Realty, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty, for a period of five years following final court approval. Anywhere has also agreed to recommend and encourage these same practice changes to its independently owned and operated franchise network across the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty® brands.

