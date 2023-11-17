LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON and LONDON, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell today announced it has declared a dividend of $1.25 per share, to be paid December 4, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 27, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of November 24, 2023.

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

