Paul Russell's 'Lil Boo Thang' Takes Center Stage on the Jennie-O® Brand's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® Float

WILLMAR, Minn. and NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the Jennie-O® turkey brand — a category leader and one of the top turkey brands in the United States — will once again display its dazzling float in the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Thanksgiving spectacle will feature the Jennie-O® brand's The Big Turkey Spectacular float, which will entertain parade attendees and millions of viewers nationwide on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 23. This will mark the fourth consecutive year that the Jennie-O® brand float has joined the parade line-up.

Paul Russell, the rising star behind the chart-topping viral hit "Lil Boo Thang," will be making his Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade debut on the Jennie-O float, joining the festivities with a captivating performance. If you've been scrolling through TikTok or Instagram Reels, chances are you've already come across Paul Russell's sensational song, which has taken social media by storm. His meteoric rise from posting original music and covers on social media platforms to headliner reflects his undeniable talent, and his participation in this year's parade adds another exciting chapter to his remarkable journey.

"I'm hype to bring the cookout to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with the Jennie-O® brand! Such a dream come true to perform on a float. I can't wait," commented Russell.

Standing at an impressive 36 feet long, 25 feet wide and 24 feet tall, The Big Turkey Spectacular float by the Jennie-O® brand first debuted in 2020. This glittering float, adorned in the signature gold and green hues of the iconic brand, boasts over 200 pounds of sparkles, adding a touch of glamour to the festivities.

One of the standout features of the float is the turkey's tail feathers, which span 25 feet in width and rise to a towering two stories tall. The feathers were constructed with enough steel tubing to stretch the length of a regulation football field from end zone to end zone and can even release confetti during the parade.

Adding an element of surprise and delight, the turkey proudly wears the Jennie-O® brand's colors of green and gold, and it features an advanced motion-activated top hat that reveals a heartwarming surprise as baby turkeys — referred to as poults — peek out and enchant viewers.

The Jennie-O® brand will also use the Parade's national platform to showcase simple and delicious ideas for making turkey an everyday protein choice, both during and outside of the holiday season. This will include highlighting the brand's high-quality products, cooking solutions, recipes and resources, empowering consumers everywhere to make any meal fun, flavorful and easy.

"We are excited to celebrate another milestone in our brand's history by returning to the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade," said Kim Anderson, senior brand manager with the Jennie-O® brand. "We're thrilled to introduce Paul Russell to our cherished Thanksgiving tradition. With his chart-topping hit providing the perfect soundtrack to our celebration, we're certain this year's Parade will be an unforgettable experience for viewers nationwide."

Throughout November, the Jennie-O® brand's consumer-engagement experts will be on hand to help alleviate stress around holiday meal planning at the company's 1-800-TURKEYS hotline, through live chat on the brand's website, and even by texting "Turkey" to 73876. From advice on how to prep and cook a turkey to recipes for side dishes and how to use leftovers, consumers can reach out for real-time support through Nov. 28 via the method that is most convenient for them. Also this year, in the days leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, Jennie-O® brand specialists are available around-the-clock.

The 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:30AM EST. For more information visit macys.com/parade. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade.

About Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. For nearly 100 years, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. Growing in size and scale, the Parade features Macy's signature giant character balloons, fabulous floats, incredible marching bands, celebrities, clowns, dance and performance groups, and the one and only Santa Claus, spreading holiday cheer. For more information on the Macy's Parade, please visit www.macys.com/parade .

About the Jennie-O® Brand

For over 80 years, the Jennie-O® brand has been helping consumers live well by eating well. As the category leader, Jennie-O® turkey is the trusted brand for quality turkey and a source of expertise. We provide a full portfolio of delicious, nutritious turkey proteins and inspiration for everyday meals or special occasions. Known for our bright green awning evoking the nostalgia of a local farmer stand, our round logo with a touch of yellow and our distinct name from our founders' daughter Jennifer, the Jennie-O® turkey brand has the right amount of small-town friendliness paired with leading company expertise and quality.

About Paul Russell

You've never met or heard anybody quite like Paul Russell. As a kid, the Dallas, TX native learned how to wail on trumpet in between spitting bars during lunchroom battle-raps and later crooning over ukulele (like the human equivalent of the dopest playlist you've ever heard!). His musical DNA is just as wildly dynamic as his personality is. During his time at Cornell University, he often DJ-ed at parties. As such, he knows how to get a party popping. A wide swath of inspirations—from Anderson .Paak and OutKast to Louie Armstrong—impacted his own creative trajectory. He gained traction with a series of early uploads and went viral a few times (even fooling the internet into thinking he had a Drake feature on the way once—If you're reading this, Drizzy, get at him). Settling down in Los Angeles, he released the independent anthem "Hallelujah" followed by "Ms. Poli Sci," which generated over 22 million overall streams to date. He best describes his boisterous rhythms, ecstatic hooks, and buffet of R&B, funk, pop, and hip-hop as "cookout music you listen to outside with a bunch of friends." That holds true on his Arista Records debut single "Lil Boo Thang." Built around an interpolation of "Best of My Love" by The Emotions, it lit up TikTok and Instagram to the tune of tens of millions of views. He effectively delivered "Lil Boo Thang'' as the perfect soundtrack to any and all good times. Skyrocketing right out of the gate, it is closing in on 100 million total streams, cracked the Top 10 at Top 40 radio, captured #35 on the Billboard Hot 100," and elevated Paul to #1 on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart for two consecutive weeks. At the same time, he earned acclaim from Billboard, CNN, Just Jared, Popdust and many more. Beyond his status as a bona fide breakout star, Paul Russell is about to be your new best friend.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

