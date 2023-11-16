Massumi + Consoli Opens Dallas Office to Help Private Equity Sponsors Capitalize on Growing Market

Firm Continues to Strategically Expand Its National Footprint in Key Financial Centers

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massumi + Consoli, a nationwide boutique law firm focused on private equity transactional and advisory work, is pleased to announce the opening of a new Dallas office as part of the Firm's strategic effort to meet growing demand and bolster its capabilities for clients in key financial hubs across the country.

The Dallas office will be helmed by Co-Founder Anthony Consoli, who has relocated to Dallas to oversee the successful expansion of the Firm's geographic reach.

Dallas has rapidly emerged as a formidable hub for commerce and innovation, making it an attractive destination for middle market private equity investment. On the heels of the rapid growth and success of the Firm's New York office, which opened in 2021, Massumi + Consoli's expansion to Dallas underscores the Firm's dedication to ensuring clients have access to market-leading legal counsel, no matter where their business takes them.

"The opening of our Dallas office is more than just a geographical expansion – it's a reflection of our commitment to be present where our clients need us most," said Anthony. "As Dallas continues to grow as a crucial business center for middle market private equity, it perfectly aligns with our vision for growth and dedication to delivering premier legal counsel to the middle market."

In recent years, Massumi + Consoli has been on a dynamic growth trajectory as the preeminent boutique law firm servicing the private equity middle market. By offering a blend of deep technical expertise, unmatched agility and a personal touch often lacking in larger law firms, the Firm has successfully carved out a distinct niche in the space.

"The pace and direction of the Firm's growth are reflections of our ability to anticipate the needs of our clients," said Peter Massumi, the Firm's other co-founder. "By strategically expanding our footprint to key financial centers, we are positioning ourselves to develop meaningful partnerships with clients right at the heart of where business happens."

Joining Anthony in Dallas is partner Matthew Berde and associates Jackson Long and Trevor Borg. The Firm anticipates the announcement of more Dallas laterals soon.

About Massumi + Consoli LLP:

Founded in 2015 as a spin-out from the Private Equity and M&A group of Kirkland & Ellis, MCLLP delivers market-leading counsel to private funds and other financial institutions, along with their portfolio companies, and other acquisitive private and public companies, on complex private equity, M&A, growth equity, fundraising and debt financing transactions and on ongoing corporate and investment management matters outside of the transactional context. MCLLP's mission is to serve as a superior alternative to large firm transactional practices through a platform that is more attuned to clients' needs and that provides unparalleled expertise, responsiveness and value.

