It's Party Time! LEGOLAND® California Resort Celebrates 25th Birthday with Two Awesome New Experiences

In 2024, the Carlsbad, CA, theme park will open a new Dino Valley land AND debut North America's first LEGO® World Parade

In 2024, LEGOLAND ® California will celebrate 25 years of awesome play with new attractions, entertainment, and experiences for guests.

Next spring, the Park will debut a NEW land, Dino Valley , with three rides, and an interactive zone with a reimagined Dino Dig space, and costume character meet and greets.

Launching next summer, families can experience North America's first-ever LEGO® World Parade, exclusively at LEGOLAND® California Resort.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy 25th BRICK-day! What kid wouldn't want a parade and dinosaurs for their birthday? Today, LEGOLAND® California Resort announces that 2024 – the Park's 25th birthday – will include the opening of a new land, Dino Valley, and the debut of North America's first-ever LEGO® World Parade.

"As the first LEGOLAND Park in North America, it's remarkable to see how LEGOLAND California's legacy of play has inspired generations of families over the last 25 years," says President of LEGOLAND California Resort Kurt Stocks. "It's a privilege for us to debut North America's first-ever LEGO World Parade in 2024, alongside our newest land, Dino Valley, where the past comes roaring to life in LEGO form. I can't wait to see what families discover, build, imagine and create with us in the year ahead."

In spring 2024, dinosaurs are coming to life in Dino Valley. The new land near the entrance of the Park will feature three roar-some rides, a reimagined Dino Dig area and tons of prehistoric fun. Highlights include:

DUPLO ® Little Dino Trail: Dinosaurs aren't extinct here! Hop on this four-seater ride to journey through the LEGO DUPLO Dino safari. Kids can use cameras to 'capture' the dinosaurs and play hide & seek with them along the way.

Explorer River Quest: Embark on the river expedition to interact with LEGO dinosaur models – beware, you just might see a T-Rex!

Coastersaurus : Everyone's favorite dinosaur ride will continue to bring guests through the prehistoric jungle of LEGO dinosaurs. Circle around the 1,100-pound Brachiosaurus and whiz by the ten-foot tall Parasaurolophus scavenging for food.

Interactive Dino Area: Dust off the dirt to reveal fossils in the Dino Dig area and meet and greet with all new characters.

The excitement doesn't end there! The 2024 season will also feature North America's first-ever LEGO® World Parade, launching next summer. The Park's awe-inspiring parade floats include a LEGO City Firetruck, a swashbuckling pirate ship, and floats inspired by LEGO® NINJAGO®, LEGO® Friends, LEGO® City Deep Sea Adventure, and LEGO® DUPLO®. Entertainers with glittering costumes will march hand-in-hand, dance, and sing as the Parade makes its way through the west side of the Park. The perfect finale to a day spent riding, climbing, splashing, and building throughout LEGOLAND California's 60+ rides, shows, and attractions, visitors will love grooving along to the Parade's all-new, original soundtrack. Once it debuts, the Parade is slated to run throughout the summer.

"As we look towards 2024, we anticipate a year of unparalleled excitement and boundless creativity, echoing the very essence of the core values of LEGO," says CEO of Merlin Entertainments Scott O'Neil. "From the moment families step into LEGOLAND California Resort, they'll be immersed in a celebratory atmosphere, surrounded by special birthday décor and new experiences that all serve as a constant reminder of our 25-year legacy and the timeless wonder and appeal of the LEGO brand. The unveiling of Dino Valley and the brand new LEGO World Parade will showcase an extra dose of celebratory cheer, inviting families to join us and build together in another quarter-century of laughter, play, and the timeless art of memory making."

In 2024, LEGOLAND California Resort will bring back beloved signature experiences including:

LEGO ® Ninjago ® Weekends (January - February): Channel your inner ninja during LEGO NINJAGO Weekends! Unleash your powers on LEGO NINJAGO The Ride, strike a pose with LEGO NINJAGO characters, and participate in ninja-themed activities in January and February.

GO Xtreme! (Summer): Get ready to GO Xtreme! Prepare to be on the edge of your seat as professional athletes showcase jaw-dropping stunts and gravity-defying acts during this fun summer show.

Red, White & BOOM (Summer): The summer heats up at LEGOLAND California Resort with a star-spangled 4th of July celebration: Red, White & BOOM! Throughout the day, kids of all ages can participate in all-American family picnic games and building activities. At night, the evening fireworks show combines patriotic music with dazzling pyrotechnics.

Brick-or-Treat (September – October): The Monster Party returns! Brick-or-Treat will bewitch LEGOLAND California Resort with tons of candy, an awesome show line up, exclusive LEGO characters, and more!

Holidays at LEGOLAND (November – December): Celebrate the season with LEGOLAND California's Holidays event. Families will have the opportunity to meet LEGO Santa and enjoy a series of seasonal activities, builds and adventures throughout the Resort.

