Invest Capital AI: Selected for NSIN Foundry and Forge Showcase Day

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FedTech is excited to announce that Invest Capital AI, a pioneering force in AI/ML, was selected for participation in the Joint Showcase Day for the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) Foundry and Forge programs. The virtual event took place on November 15, and Invest Capital AI presented its dual-use innovation.

Invest Capital AI is a groundbreaking platform revolutionizing the startup investment landscape by leveraging advanced AI tools to facilitate smarter, more informed decisions for both investors and founders.

The Joint Showcase Day brought together some of the most innovative minds in the defense technology sector, and Invest Capital AI was selected to be part of this prestigious event. They are among the top 6 teams in the Foundry program, a testament to their dedication and cutting-edge solution.

Invest Capital AI had the opportunity to pitch their technology during the showcase. They also engaged in live Q&A sessions with a panel of expert reviewers, providing a platform for constructive feedback and insights from industry leaders and experts.

"Throughout the journey, what we've valued the most is the community of like-minded individuals we've met. The Foundry program has a strong culture of collaboration, and the connections we've built have been invaluable both professionally and personally," the team stated.

The Joint Showcase Day for NSIN Foundry and Forge programs marked a significant milestone in Invest Capital AI's journey. Their dedication, creativity, and hard work are leaving a lasting impact on the national security landscape, and this event was a celebration of their contributions.

