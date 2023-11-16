Dolby Laboratories Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) today announced the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2023.

"We finished our fiscal year on a solid note," said Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories. "We remain confident in our opportunity to drive long term growth in TVs, Mobile, and Automotive as Dolby enabled content continues to proliferate and attract more consumers."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $290.6 million , compared to $278.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

GAAP net income was $9.2 million , or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $27.8 million , or $0.28 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, fourth quarter net income, which excludes a restructuring charge of approximately $30 million described in more detail below, was $63.9 million , or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $52.8 million , or $0.54 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Cash flow from operations was $85.0 million , compared to $51.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Dolby repurchased 0.3 million shares of its common stock and ended the quarter with approximately $212 million of stock repurchase authorization available going forward.

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $1.30 billion , compared to $1.25 billion for the full year of fiscal 2022.

GAAP net income was $200.7 million , or $2.05 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $184.1 million , or $1.81 per diluted share, for the full year of fiscal 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, full year net income was $348.0 million , or $3.56 per diluted share, compared to $319.9 million , or $3.14 per diluted share, for the full year of fiscal 2022.

Cash flows from operations were $367.1 million , compared to $318.6 million for the full year of fiscal 2022.

We held cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $982.3 million as of September 29, 2023 .

A complete listing of Dolby's non-GAAP measures are described and reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures at the end of this release.

Fourth Quarter Business Highlights

Apple debuted its latest iPhones powered by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Yangwang announced its first car, the Yangwang U8 model, supporting Dolby Atmos.

Polytron, the largest TV OEM in Indonesia , launched TVs that support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Hoichoi, an Indian Over-The-Top platform, adopted Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

Honor, a Chinese smart phone manufacturer, recently launched smart phones that support Dolby Vision playback.

TCL's 2024 TV lineup will support Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, a new solution that enables consumers to place wireless speakers, paired with a TV, anywhere in a room and automatically get an immersive Dolby Atmos experience.

Dividend

Today, Dolby announced a cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A and Class B common stock, payable on December 5, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 28, 2023.

Financial Outlook

Dolby's financial outlook relies on estimates of royalty-based revenue that take into consideration the macroeconomic effect of certain events, including supply chain constraints, international conflicts, and consumer demand for electronic products. In addition, actual results could differ materially from the estimates Dolby is providing below due in part to the increased uncertainty resulting from these items as well as the geopolitical instability and continuing concerns around inflation and elevated interest rates. The uncertainty resulting from these factors has greatly reduced its visibility into its future outlook. To the extent possible, the estimates Dolby is providing for future periods reflect certain assumptions about the potential impact of certain of these items, based upon a consideration of currently available external and internal data and information. These assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties. For more information, see "Forward-Looking Statements" in this press release for a description of certain risks that Dolby faces, and the section captioned "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2023, to be filed on or around the date hereof.

Dolby is providing the following estimates for its first quarter of fiscal 2024:

Total revenue is estimated to range from $300 million to $330 million .

Gross margins are anticipated to range from 89% to 90%.

Operating expenses are anticipated to range from $220 million to $230 million on a GAAP basis and from $180 million to $190 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Effective tax rate is anticipated to be approximately 23% on a GAAP basis and approximately 20% on a non-GAAP basis.

Diluted earnings per share is anticipated to range from $0.44 to $0.59 on a GAAP basis and from $0.80 to $0.95 on a non-GAAP basis.

Dolby is providing the following estimates for the full year of fiscal 2024:

Total revenue is expected to be approximately $1.30 billion .

Gross margins are anticipated to be approximately 89%.

Operating expenses are anticipated to range from $885 million to $895 million on a GAAP basis and from $740 million to $750 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Dolby expects operating margins on a GAAP basis to be approximately 20% and on a non-GAAP basis to be approximately 32%.

Diluted earnings per share is anticipated to range from $2.30 to $2.45 on a GAAP basis and from $3.60 to $3.75 on a non-GAAP basis.

Conference Call Information

Members of Dolby management will lead a conference call open to all interested parties to discuss fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 financial results for Dolby Laboratories at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Access to the teleconference will be available at http://investor.dolby.com or by dialing 1-888-210-2212 (+1-646-960-0390 for international callers) and entering confirmation code 5587811.

A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, November 16, 2023, until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (+1-647-362-9199 for international callers) and entering the confirmation code 5587811. An archived version of the teleconference will also be available on the Dolby website, http://investor.dolby.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Dolby's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Dolby management uses, and Dolby provides to investors, certain non-GAAP financial measures as an additional tool to evaluate Dolby's operating results in a manner that focuses on what Dolby's management believes to be its ongoing business operations and performance. Specifically, Dolby excludes the following as adjustments from one or more of its non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense: Stock-based compensation, unlike cash-based compensation, utilizes subjective assumptions in the methodologies used to value the various stock-based award types that Dolby grants. These assumptions may differ from those used by other companies. To facilitate more meaningful comparisons between its underlying operating results and those of other companies, Dolby excludes stock-based compensation expense.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles: Dolby amortizes intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions. These intangible assets consist of patents and technology, customer relationships, and other intangibles. Dolby records amortization charges relating to these intangible assets in its GAAP financial statements, and Dolby views these charges as items arising from pre-acquisition activities that are determined by the timing and valuation of its acquisitions. As these amortization charges do not directly correlate to its operations during any particular period, Dolby excludes these charges to facilitate an evaluation of its current operating performance and comparisons to its past operating results.

Other operating income adjustments: In the second quarter of fiscal 2022, we recorded an expense of $34.4 million related to a one-time settlement and accrual in connection with indemnification requests under commercial agreements that we assumed as part of an acquisition in 2014 related to our cinema products business. We expect this settlement and related accrual to fully resolve this matter. We have excluded this item as it was an unusual, non-recurring event that is not representative of our normal operating activities and therefore, excluding this amount enables a more effective comparison to our past operating performance.

Restructuring charges: Restructuring charges are costs associated with restructuring plans and primarily relate to costs associated with exit or disposal activities, employee severance benefits, and asset impairments. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, we excluded from non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share a restructuring charge of about $30 million comprised of approximately $13 million for severance and related benefits and an impairment loss of approximately $17 million related primarily to internally developed software for projects we are no longer pursuing. Dolby excludes restructuring costs, including any adjustments to charges recorded in prior periods (which may be credits), as Dolby believes that these costs are not representative of its normal operating activities and therefore, excluding these amounts enables a more effective comparison of its past operating performance and to that of other companies.

Income tax adjustments: The income tax effects of the aforementioned non-GAAP adjustments do not directly correlate to its operating performance so Dolby believes that excluding such income tax effects provides a more meaningful view of its underlying operating results to management and investors.

Using the aforementioned adjustments, Dolby provides various non-GAAP financial measures including, but not limited to: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP effective tax rate. Dolby's management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to assess the performance of Dolby's business, including as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Dolby's management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Whenever Dolby uses non-GAAP financial measures, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as detailed above and below. Investors are also encouraged to review Dolby's GAAP financial statements as reported in its US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release and on the Dolby investor relations website, http://investor.dolby.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, expected financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and full year fiscal 2024, Dolby's ability to expand existing business, navigate challenging periods, pursue its long-term growth opportunities, and advance its other long-term objectives are "forward-looking statements" that inherently involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those provided. The following important factors, without limitation, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: the potential impacts of economic conditions on Dolby's business operations, financial results, and financial position (including the impact to Dolby partners and disruption of the supply chain and delays in shipments of consumer products; the level at which Dolby technologies are incorporated into products and the consumer demand for such products; delays in the development and release of new products or services that contain Dolby technologies; delays in royalty reporting or delinquent payment by partners or licensees; lengthening sales cycles; the impact to the overall cinema market including adverse impact to Dolby's revenue recognized on box-office sales and demand for cinema products and services; and macroeconomic conditions that affect discretionary spending and access to products that contain Dolby technologies); risks associated with geopolitical issues and international conflicts; risks associated with trends in the markets in which Dolby operates, including the broadcast, mobile, consumer electronics, PC, and other markets; the loss of, or reduction in sales by, a key customer, partner, or licensee; pricing pressures; risks relating to changing trends in the way that content is distributed and consumed; risks relating to conducting business internationally, including trade restrictions and changes in diplomatic or trade relationships; risks relating to maintaining patent coverage; the timing of Dolby's receipt of royalty reports and payments from its licensees, including recoveries; changes in tax regulations; timing of revenue recognition under licensing agreements and other contractual arrangements; Dolby's ability to develop, maintain, and strengthen relationships with industry participants; Dolby's ability to develop and deliver innovative products and technologies in response to new and growing markets; competitive risks; risks associated with conducting business in China and other countries that have historically limited recognition and enforcement of intellectual property and contractual rights; risks associated with the health of the motion picture and cinema industries generally, including the potential impacts of the recent strikes by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA; Dolby's ability to increase its revenue streams and to expand its business generally, and to continue to expand its business beyond its current technology offerings; risks associated with acquiring and successfully integrating businesses or technologies; and other risks detailed in Dolby's SEC filings and reports, including the risks identified under the section captioned "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on or around the date hereof. Dolby may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while Dolby believes such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. Except as required by law, Dolby disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. Dolby partners with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)



Fiscal Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

September 29,

2023 September 30,

2022

September 29,

2023 September 30,

2022 Revenue:









Licensing $ 265,203 $ 249,127

$ 1,197,930 $ 1,164,533 Products and services 25,359 29,077

101,814 89,260 Total revenue 290,562 278,204

1,299,744 1,253,793











Cost of revenue:









Cost of licensing 14,556 16,234

64,890 61,597 Cost of products and services 20,996 20,945

87,676 79,763 Total cost of revenue 35,552 37,179

152,566 141,360











Gross profit 255,010 241,025

1,147,178 1,112,433











Operating expenses:









Research and development 70,426 62,070

271,523 261,174 Sales and marketing 90,870 90,202

354,364 358,716 General and administrative 66,612 57,065

258,477 275,315 Restructuring charges 30,596 4,580

47,061 10,623 Total operating expenses 258,504 213,917

931,425 905,828











Operating income (3,494) 27,108

215,753 206,605











Other income/(expense):









Interest income/(expense), net 9,280 3,199

28,086 6,174 Other income, net 3,247 667

6,214 2,500 Total other income 12,527 3,866

34,300 8,674











Income before income taxes 9,033 30,974

250,053 215,279 (Provision for)/benefit from income taxes 875 (3,215)

(48,409) (31,381) Net income including noncontrolling interest 9,908 27,759

201,644 183,898 Less: net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (722) (3)

(988) 189 Net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc. $ 9,186 $ 27,756

$ 200,656 $ 184,087











Net income per share:









Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.29

$ 2.10 $ 1.84 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.28

$ 2.05 $ 1.81 Weighted-average shares outstanding:









Basic 95,701 97,077

95,771 99,990 Diluted 97,678 98,461

97,733 101,983

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands; unaudited)



September 29,

2023 September 30,

2022 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 745,364 $ 620,127 Restricted cash 72,602 8,244 Short-term investments 139,148 189,213 Accounts receivable, net 262,245 243,593 Contract assets, net 182,130 176,093 Inventories, net 35,623 23,549 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,692 50,075 Total current assets 1,487,804 1,310,894 Long-term investments 97,812 102,514 Property, plant, and equipment, net 481,581 513,481 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,199 46,530 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 575,836 477,412 Deferred taxes 201,860 183,568 Other non-current assets 94,674 55,149 Total assets $ 2,979,766 $ 2,689,548





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 20,925 $ 14,171 Accrued liabilities 351,399 230,237 Income taxes payable 4,769 1,265 Contract liabilities 31,505 18,588 Operating lease liabilities 13,628 13,257 Total current liabilities 422,226 277,518 Non-current contract liabilities 39,997 23,203 Non-current operating lease liabilities 37,020 37,685 Other non-current liabilities 108,339 100,122 Total liabilities 607,582 438,528





Stockholders' equity:



Class A common stock 53 53 Class B common stock 41 41 Retained earnings 2,391,990 2,297,730 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,984) (51,641) Total stockholders' equity – Dolby Laboratories, Inc. 2,355,100 2,246,183 Noncontrolling interest 17,084 4,837 Total stockholders' equity 2,372,184 2,251,020 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,979,766 $ 2,689,548

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands; unaudited)



Fiscal Year Ended

September 29,

2023 September 30,

2022 Operating activities:



Net income including noncontrolling interest $ 201,644 $ 183,898 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 82,558 88,461 Stock-based compensation 118,486 114,925 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 12,956 15,148 Amortization of premium on investments (860) 1,440 Provision for/(benefit from) credit losses (793) 5,460 Deferred income taxes (18,337) (29,465) Impairment loss on internally developed software 16,225 — Other non-cash items affecting net income (2,800) (5,037) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable, net 47,779 (14,314) Contract assets, net 347 6,300 Inventories (13,226) (11,759) Operating lease right-of-use assets (8,817) 266 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,868 8,760 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (52,315) (33,542) Income taxes, net (8,722) 8,446 Contract liabilities (8,379) (413) Operating lease liabilities (5,818) (15,399) Other non-current liabilities 3,285 (4,599) Net cash provided by operating activities 367,081 318,576





Investing activities:



Purchases of marketable securities (172,955) (311,313) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 54,964 9,459 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 176,833 108,546 Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (30,339) (47,928) Business combinations, net of cash and restricted cash acquired 25,703 (38,171) Purchases of intangible assets — (11,528) Purchases of other investments — (5,000) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 54,206 (295,935)





Financing activities:



Proceeds from issuance of common stock 47,781 57,848 Repurchase of common stock (149,276) (530,486) Payment of cash dividend (103,407) (100,067) Distribution to noncontrolling interest (266) (1,435) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (31,144) (36,418) Payment of deferred consideration for prior business combinations (500) — Net cash used in financing activities (236,812) (610,558)





Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 5,120 (16,744) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 189,595 (604,661) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 628,371 1,233,032 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 817,966 $ 628,371

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)













The following tables present Dolby's GAAP financial measures reconciled to the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release for the fourth quarters of fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 and fiscal years ended September 29, 2023 and September 30, 2022:













Net income:

Fiscal Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands)

September 29,

2023 September 30,

2022

September 29,

2023 September 30,

2022 GAAP net income

$ 9,186 $ 27,756

$ 200,656 $ 184,087 Stock-based compensation (1)

28,195 26,962

118,486 114,925 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2)

3,306 1,829

10,056 9,108 Other operating income adjustments

— —

— 34,400 Restructuring charges

30,596 4,580

47,061 10,623 Income tax adjustments

(7,339) (8,367)

(28,249) (33,235) Non-GAAP net income

$ 63,944 $ 52,760

$ 348,010 $ 319,908













(1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items:











Cost of products and services

$ 388 $ 413

$ 1,697 $ 1,819 Research and development

9,643 8,632

39,472 37,061 Sales and marketing

9,279 9,568

40,038 41,326 General and administrative

8,885 8,349

37,279 34,719













(2) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in above line items:











Cost of licensing

$ 62 $ 61

$ 248 $ 1,464 Cost of products and services

650 851

3,248 3,109 Research and development

— 124

253 507 Sales and marketing

721 793

3,137 3,772 General and administrative

1,873 —

3,170 256













Diluted earnings per share:

Fiscal Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended



September 29,

2023 September 30,

2022

September 29,

2023 September 30,

2022 GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.09 $ 0.28

$ 2.05 $ 1.81 Stock-based compensation

0.29 0.27

1.21 1.13 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

0.03 0.02

0.10 0.09 Other operating income adjustments

— —

— 0.34 Restructuring charges

0.31 0.05

0.48 0.10 Income tax adjustments

(0.07) (0.08)

(0.28) (0.33) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.65 $ 0.54

$ 3.56 $ 3.14



























Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (in thousands)

97,678 98,461

97,733 101,983













The following tables present a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP versions of the estimated financial measures for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and full year fiscal 2024 included in this release:













Operating expenses (in millions):



Q1 2024



Fiscal 2024 GAAP operating expenses (low - high end of range)



$220 - $230



$885 - $895 Stock-based compensation



(32)



(128) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



(3)



(12) Restructuring charges



(5)



(5) Non-GAAP operating expenses (low - high end of range)



$180 - $190



$740 - $750













Operating margin:







Fiscal 2024 GAAP operating margin









20% +/- Stock-based compensation









10 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles









1 % Restructuring charges









1 % Non-GAAP operating margin









32% +/-













Effective tax rate:









Q1 2024 GAAP effective tax rate









23 % Stock-based compensation (low - high end of range)









(2%) - (0%) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (low - high end of range)









(1%) - 0% Restructuring charges (low - high end of range)









(1%) - 1% Non-GAAP effective tax rate









20 %













Diluted earnings per share:

Q1 2024

Fiscal 2024



Low High

Low High GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.44 $ 0.59

$ 2.30 $ 2.45 Stock-based compensation

0.34 0.34

1.31 1.31 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

0.04 0.04

0.14 0.14 Restructuring charges

0.05 0.05

0.05 0.05 Income tax adjustments

(0.07) (0.07)

(0.20) (0.20) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.80 $ 0.95

$ 3.60 $ 3.75













Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (in millions)

98 98

98 98

