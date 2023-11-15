UpLift Acquires Minded, Accelerating Delivery of Therapy and Psychiatry to All 50 States, Beginning with California, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas

UpLift Acquires Minded, Accelerating Delivery of Therapy and Psychiatry to All 50 States, Beginning with California, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas

UpLift Grows Coverage, Deepens Psychiatry Focus as it Surpasses 10,500 Patients Cared for on its Integrated Behavioral Care Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UpLift, a technology-driven behavioral health company delivering in-network therapy and psychiatry, has acquired Minded, an online psychiatry provider with specialized care for women. The acquisition expands UpLift's ability to deliver team-based therapy and psychiatry to all 50 states and provides a pathway to increase its rapidly growing network of patients and insurers. UpLift currently serves patients in Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., and with Minded, gains capacity to expand nationally to more states, beginning with California, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Minded patients now have access to continued care through UpLift's platform which has surpassed over 11,000 patients.

The lack of affordable behavioral healthcare is a key driver in America's mental health crisis. Over half (54.7%) of adults in the U.S. with a mental illness do not receive treatment, totaling over 28 million individuals. Fewer than 30% of therapists accept insurance , with mental illnesses and co-occurring chronic conditions increasing the cost of care by two to three times .

UpLift's integrated behavioral health platform is built to tackle the mental healthcare crisis by expanding access to high-quality, affordable therapy and psychiatry. The company's model enables thousands of healthcare providers to accept insurance — commercial, Medicare and Medicaid — many for the first time,and helps patients match with the right providers based on their clinical and non-clinical needs. UpLift conducts care entirely on its own end-to-end platform. The platform services patients, providers and payers, and can capture the rich data needed to evaluate the effectiveness of its providers' services and achieve true measurement-based care alongside a modern patient experience. UpLift most recently partnered with Medicaid insurer AmeriHealth Caritas D.C. to create a digitally-enabled high-performance provider network.

"Patients, payers and providers share the same goal — access to better, more affordable, behavioral health care," said Kyle Talcott, CEO and founder of UpLift. "UpLift's platform works for everyone, unlocking the promise of quality therapy and psychiatric care. Since our services launched in 2021, we have achieved unprecedented results and market traction - including within Medicare and Medicaid. The acquisition of Minded allows us to expand nationally and grow the number of patients who can now access best-in-class therapy and psychiatry covered by their insurance."

Like UpLift, Minded was conceived to be clinically sophisticated. Since Minded's launch in 2021, 90% of its patients have shown measurable improvement in their condition within 90 days of starting treatment. The company has logged more than 50,000 telepsychiatry visits.

"Both Minded and UpLift have focused on improving outcomes for patients, and improving affordability by accepting insurance," said David Ronick, CEO and co-founder of Minded. "We are strong proponents of their model and are thrilled to join forces."

Many providers find the process of contracting with insurance carriers cumbersome and remain out-of-network due to the administrative burden. UpLift streamlines the insurance contracting, credentialing, and claims reimbursement process and enables providers to more easily participate, and remain, in-network. Clinical data like assessment progress and individualized treatment plans are housed on the UpLift platform where therapists and psychiatrists can collaborate on treating a patient and can share outcomes back with the primary care provider. Since UpLift's launch:

New patients receive care within 1.4 days, on average

93% of people with severe depression experienced a clinically meaningful reduction in symptoms

9 out of 10 clients say they feel better within 90 days

UpLift was founded in partnership with Redesign Health, a healthcare innovation company. UpLift accepts insurance payments from most major commercial, Medicare and Medicaid health plans, including through agreements with national carriers UnitedHealthcare, Aetna and Cigna.

View original content:

SOURCE UpLift