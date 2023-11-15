GIRL SCOUTS OF THE USA AND FLAMINGO ANNOUNCE TWO-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO PROMOTE BODY CONFIDENCE AMONG GIRLS

Flamingo expects to donate one million dollars to Girl Scouts of the USA to develop programming on body confidence and wellness to empower girls.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flamingo, a brand of Harry's, Inc., whose charitable work helps to ensure women build healthy relationships with their bodies, is delighted to announce its newest social impact partnership with Girl Scouts of USA (GSUSA). Over the next two years, Flamingo expects to donate $1 million to the organization to support its mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character. The collaboration will begin with important research to understand what programs and information girls, volunteers and caregivers need when it comes to helping girls build healthy relationships with their bodies and promoting self-esteem. The research will inform how Girl Scouts and Flamingo address the pressing issue of improving girls' self-confidence.

Improving girls' confidence has never been more important as research reveals alarming statistics about how girls are feeling about themselves and their bodies. Girls' happiness levels have reached an all-time low ( source ), fewer girls are happy with how they look, and girls' confidence declines when their bodies start to change, between the ages of eight and 14 ( source ). Studies also show that by age 13, 53% of American girls are "unhappy with their bodies," growing to a significant 78% by the time girls reach age 17 ( National Organization for Women ).

To kick off the partnership, Flamingo and Girl Scouts of the USA are conducting in-depth research to develop a program that meets the needs of today's girls and the unique challenges they face. The aggregated data will serve as the cornerstone of this program focusing on body confidence.

"We are thrilled to work with Girl Scouts of the USA, an undeniable leading girl-focused organization who has reached girls at critical stages in their life for generations," said Maggie Hureau, head of social impact at Harry's. "This program will be the first of its kind—starting with research surrounding today's girls and where they are at—and will develop real resources to help build body confidence based on today's pressures. As a brand that stands for body autonomy and body neutrality, Flamingo looks forward to launching this new program that has the potential to reach hundreds of thousands of girls across the country."

Since launching in 2018, Flamingo has engaged in countless conversations with women about their bodies and routines. The brand consistently heard that relationships to bodies developed at a young age often inform the way women feel about their bodies and care for them as adults. Going beyond the realm of personal care, this partnership will empower girls with tools they need to feel confident in their bodies as they grow, learning alongside their peers.

"We're always listening to girls and ensuring that our programs are relevant to their lived experiences," said Sarah Keating, vice president Girl Scout Experience and program delivery, GSUSA. "Body confidence is an important issue to them. Giving girls the tools they need to improve their self-esteem can positively affect their mental wellness, which is a priority for us. We're excited to partner with Flamingo to create this program for millions of girls."

Today, Girl Scouts build confidence as they explore a wide variety of subjects and activities in a safe, supportive environment. This new programming is expected to be ready in 2025 and will be optional, as all Girl Scouts programming is.

About Flamingo

Flamingo is an award-winning body hair and care brand. Flamingo has spent years listening to the shared nuances of women's personal care routines to develop better products with your body in mind. Since launching in 2018, Flamingo has set aside 1% of sales to support nonprofit organizations that ensure women build healthy relationships with their bodies. Through a commitment to action, education, and healing, Flamingo holds its brand promise to champion women, their bodies, and their choices at the center of everything they do. Learn more at shopflamingo.com.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.

