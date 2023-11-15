EOSERA Announces Audiolo as the EmpowHERment Pitch Competition First-Place Winner

Audiolo walked away with the first-place $15K prize after competing with two other companies, Bairitone Health and Hangio in the second-annual EOSERA EmpowHERment Pitch Competition.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All three competing companies at the second-annual EmpowHERment Pitch Competition went home with a prize worth thousands on the evening of November 14th, 2023. After pitching for eight minutes with four minutes of Q&A, three qualified judges awarded the top prize of $15,000 sponsored by Simmons Bank to Audiolo, founded by Sarah Morgan, a company that accelerates the entire production pipeline and saves production studios millions of dollars per show.

Second place was awarded $10,000 sponsored by Higginbotham to Hangio, founded by Ayo Aigbe, a company that revolutionized the hanger that can be bent in more than 6 ways to store delicate tops like turtlenecks and knitwear. In third place was Bairitone Health, founded by Meagan Pitcher, who won three (one-hour) coaching sessions with Stagen Leadership Academy Coach, Wes Rosacker. Bairitone Health unlocks a bottleneck on sleep apnea therapeutic delivery in a billion-dollar beachhead market.

About the Competition

Held during Global Entrepreneurship Week, 2023 was the competition's second year and is supported by sponsors Simmons Bank, Higginbotham, and partners Satori Capital, Tech Fort Worth, UNT Health Science Center, and Stagen Leadership Academy.

"Congratulations to all the finalists who competed so brilliantly tonight, and a heartfelt cheers to Audiolo on their win for the evening," says EOSERA CEO, Elyse Stoltz Dickerson. "I was blown away by the ingenuity and bravery in the room, and I wish you all continued success in your businesses!"

Judging the event was Mia Meachem, Meggie Lowy, and Kari Crowe. Meachem is currently the President of KINLO, a sun care brand founded by Naomi Osaka. Lowy is Senior VP of Hillwood, one of the top industrial, commercial, and residential real estate developers in the country. Crowe is CEO of MELT Ice Creams, a cherished ice cream shop in Texas with 4 locations and SKUs in Whole Foods.

About EOSERA

EOSERA, INC. is a biotech company targeting under-addressed healthcare needs in the ear care space. EOSERA offers a full line of ear care products that are safe, effective, formulated by scientists, and recommended by doctors. EOSERA products are available in over 28K stores nationwide and online.

