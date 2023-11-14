zTrip and Autofleet partner to optimize and streamline NEMT and student transportation services

Leveraging Autofleet's optimization platform, zTtrip is able to improve on-time performance, optimize fleet efficiency, automate routing and provide a more streamlined experience for both passengers and drivers

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autofleet , the leading optimization solution for taxi and NEMT services, and zTrip , the largest taxi fleet operator in the United States announced today the launch of an optimized student transportation, NEMT and contract rides service powered by Autofleet's SaaS platform.

Using Autofleet's ride optimization solutions, zTrip is able to optimize its contract ride services and provide a superior level of service.

Autofleet's advanced solution automatically plans, dispatches and routes rides while continually optimizing operations based on live conditions to ensure high performance.

The platform employs advanced planning and real-time re-optimization technology to create efficient plans and adapt to real-time traffic and other operational challenges. Leading to better fleet utilization, more completed rides and enhanced on-time performance.

At the same time, it provides transparency and control to passengers, drivers and dispatchers alike, including highly accurate ETA's (within less then one minute), live tracking, safe communication between drivers and passengers, real time operation management and more.

Kobi Eisenberg, CEO of Autofleet said today "We are proud to partner with zTrip in creating an unparalleled level of service and efficiency in contract rides, and especially NEMT and student transportation. The future of taxi service relies on integrating contract rides into ongoing operations, and for that to happen transportation providers must dispatch on-demand and planned rides seamlessly with full visibility into rides, drivers and vehicles."

Bill George, CEO of zTrip added "zTrip combines the best taxi service with the best software to offer the most effective solution. Our partnership with Autofleet reinforces our commitment to improve mobility services for our customers, driver partners, and employees."

For more information visit autofleet.io or contact us at contact@autofleet.io

About Autofleet

Autofleet is the leading optimization platform for fleets and mobility operators. Its turn key platform streamlines day-to-day operations - maximizing operational efficiency and customer experience with optimized route planning, real time dispatching and fleet automation.

The platform helps companies thrive by completing more rides per day, removing deadhead miles, reducing downtime and allowing them to do more with less.

Autofleet's platform empowers fleets across 5 continents and in over 20 countries, helping them launch, control, optimize and scale operations.

About zTrip

zTrip is the largest taxi company in North America, operating in 33 cities across 17 states. With a fleet of over 3,000 cars, more than 3,400 dedicated drivers, and 550 employees, providing safe and reliable transportation solutions for millions of passengers annually. Known for their commitment to safety, innovation, and customer satisfaction, zTrip is the leading taxi service in the region. Additionally, zTrip excels in NEMT, MicroTransit, and group mobility services, serving a wide range of transportation needs in the communities they serve. Visit www.zTrip.com for more information.

