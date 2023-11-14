Elastio Announces the Availability of its Vendor Insights Profile in AWS Marketplace

RESTON, Va., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elastio , a leader in data resilience for cloud workloads on Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announced that its Insights profile is now available in AWS Marketplace for customers to automate and simplify the software risk assessment process. AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights helps simplify third-party software risk assessments by compiling security and compliance information in a unified dashboard. It helps streamline the procurement process by granting users access to evidence made available by sellers related to data privacy and residency, application security, and access control.

"We're pleased to make our data resiliency platform available in AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights to speed up the software procurement assessment process and put security and compliance information on our solution in a trusted space," said Naj Husain, CEO and Co-founder, Elastio.

Elastio has garnered significant attention within the industry, attracting a diverse range of customers, including Fortune 500 companies and innovative startups. The company's unique approach to cloud data security and ransomware protection and recovery is disrupting traditional cloud data security practices and enabling businesses to limit financial risk, data loss, downtime, and brand risk caused by compromised data.

About Elastio

Elastio detects and precisely identifies ransomware in your data and assures rapid post-attack recovery. Our data resilience platform protects against cyber attacks when traditional cloud security measures fail. Elastio's agentless deep file inspection continuously monitors business-critical data to identify threats and enable quick response to compromises and infected files. Elastio provides best-in-class application protection and recovery and delivers immediate time-to-value. For more information, visit www.elastio.com .

