AVOCADO GREEN LAUNCHES EPIC BLACK FRIDAY CYBER MONDAY SALE

Customers can save up to $1,360 on certified organic mattresses while feeding families in need with the Farmlink Project.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday celebration has started early at Avocado Green , who recently launched an epic Black Friday Cyber Monday sale, including up to 20% off their luxurious, certified organic mattresses.

Avocado's mission is to be the pinnacle of GOTS-certified organic mattresses , luxury pillows and bedding , and quality American-made bed frames and furniture . And through their commitment to 1% For the Planet, they'll donate 1% of all revenue throughout the sale to the Farmlink Project, a nonprofit that fights for a world where everyone has access to the food they need by making the world's produce available to anyone.

Using the code HOLIDAY, shoppers can support the fight against hunger and enjoy big savings across Avocado's entire site. Every purchase will help Avocado and Farmlink rescue millions of pounds of food, providing 1.3 million meals for families in need located where Avocado has a store presence .

"Our mission is to be the world's most sustainable brand," says Jessica Hann, Avocado's Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing and Sustainability. "For us, that means not just fighting for environmental causes, but taking care of the people in our communities, too. We're so proud to partner with Farmlink to help feed families in need this holiday."

In America, 54 million people experience food insecurity, and every year billions of pounds of perfectly good food ends up in the landfill. Farmlink connects farmers to food banks, delivering farm-fresh produce that would otherwise go to waste to feed families in need.

"The Farmlink Project works to make the world's abundance of food accessible to everyone, at scale, and with dignity," said Farmlink Project CEO, Ben Collier. "Through our partnership with Avocado, we're able to bring more fresh and nutritious food to areas across the entire country."

As a Climate Neutral certified brand — and one of B Corp's Best for the World™brands — Avocado also reduces its footprint, invests in climate change solutions, and advocates for legislation that will help mitigate the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Now, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, skin + body, and responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues on its mission to redefine what it means to be a responsible brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

