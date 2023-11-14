Allkem and Livent Receive All Required Regulatory Approvals Globally to Close Merger of Equals

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) announced that Arcadium Lithium plc ("NewCo"), the new holding company of the combined group that will result from the proposed merger of Allkem and Livent, has now received all required pre-closing regulatory approvals in connection with the proposed merger of equals between Allkem and Livent (the "Transaction"). This includes antitrust approvals in Canada, China, Japan, South Korea and the U.S., as well as completion of investment screenings in Australia, the U.K. and the U.S.

Allkem and Livent are targeting closing of the Transaction on January 4, 2024. The closing of the Transaction remains subject to approval by both Livent and Allkem shareholders, and Australian Court approval of the Scheme.

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, China and Argentina. For more information, visit Livent.com.

