2023 CIO Awards: Kansas City Chiefs, City of Burbank, and Australian Red Cross Among Winners Revealed by Info-Tech Research Group

The CIO Awards honor IT leaders who have demonstrated excellence in Info-Tech Research Group's Business Vision diagnostic, highlighting their pivotal role in helping their organizations navigate the era of exponential IT.

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, proudly presents the winners of the 2023 CIO Awards. These prestigious awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of IT leaders who have not only delivered extraordinary value to their organizations but have also garnered high satisfaction scores from stakeholders, as measured by Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision diagnostic for 2023. Fifty winners have been identified this year, including IT leaders for the Kansas City Chiefs, City of Burbank, UCLA Anderson School of Management, the Phoenix Suns, Xpress Global Systems, and the Australian Red Cross.

2023 CIO Award Winners announced by Info-Tech Research Group, celebrating IT leaders who demonstrated excellence in the firm’s CIO Business Vision diagnostic. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) (PRNewswire)

"In this dawning age of exponential IT, measuring stakeholder satisfaction has become more important than ever," says Geoff Nielson, senior vice president of global services and delivery for Info-Tech Research Group. "The recipients of Info-Tech's 2023 CIO Awards have not only met the high standards of stakeholder satisfaction but have consistently exceeded them. It's an honor to celebrate the exceptional value and innovation these leaders bring to their organizations and the broader industry. Congratulations to each winner for their outstanding achievements and for setting a stellar example of IT excellence."

Marking another year of IT excellence since the program's inception in 2016, the 2023 Info-Tech CIO Awards recognizes the IT leaders whose strategic initiatives and innovative approaches have significantly elevated stakeholder satisfaction. Based on the comprehensive stakeholder evaluations from the data-driven CIO Business Vision diagnostic, the awards honor those exceptional leaders who have seamlessly aligned IT services with their organization's strategic goals, setting a precedent for strategic IT planning.

"I am deeply grateful to Info-Tech Research Group for the CIO Award, which acknowledges our IT team's unwavering commitment to being trusted partners, advisors, and service providers to the City of Burbank," says Kevin Gray, City of Burbank CIO, a winner in the Large & Enterprise division. "Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision diagnostic has been instrumental in providing us with the essential data we need on our ongoing journey toward excellence. Regular collaboration with our internal stakeholders is key to understanding their desires, needs, and concerns, and this data-driven approach helps to crystallize our understanding, ensuring we continually align our services with their evolving needs."

Among the numerous exceptional nominees for this year, the IT leaders that have been honored as winners of the 2023 CIO Awards represent several key categories, including large & enterprise, medium, and small organization divisions, as well as specific recognitions for leaders in Canada and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The awards also highlight the "Growth Leaders" category, celebrating the IT leaders who have made the most significant annual leap in stakeholder satisfaction, reflecting their dynamic improvement in IT service excellence.

"We're honored to be recognized as a top performer among our peers. Any time you receive recognition for the hard work your team puts in, it's very special," says Justin Johnson, IT leader for the Kansas City Chiefs and a winner in the Medium division. "Info-Tech Research Group has been a great resource for the Kansas City Chiefs in helping set the direction of our IT department. We are thankful to be identified among their many clients as a 2023 CIO Awards recipient."

The 2023 awards program showcases a diverse range of industries, including prominent sports teams, higher education, transportation, construction, financial services, manufacturing, and the public sector.

Winners of the 2023 CIO Awards are as follows:

Hab Adkins , Mueller, Inc., Large & Enterprise Division

Moe Asgharnia , BPM LLP, Medium Division

Ross Atwood , Coeur Mining, Inc., Large & Enterprise Division

Kelly Becker , Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, Medium Division

Brent Bettis , Peabody, Growth Leaders

Guinevere Bourque , Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Growth Leaders

William Brown , G.S.W. Manufacturing, Inc., Growth Leaders

Ravi Campbell , Dart Enterprises LTD., Large & Enterprise Division

Sean Carritt , Infrastructure New South Wales, APAC Leaders

Andrew Cotter , Somerset Capital Group, Ltd., Small Division

Sandee Dela Cruz , Searchlight Pharma Inc., Canadian Leaders

Devan Dewey , NEPC, LLC, Growth Leaders

Justin Fair , City of Goodyear , Growth Leaders

Scott Fossenier , Regina Catholic Schools , Canadian Leaders

Fara Francis , Center for Creative Leadership (CCL), Growth Leaders

Jim Ganotis , Destination Cleveland, Small Division

Kevin Gray , City of Burbank, Large & Enterprise Division

Jonathan Green , Guelph Police Services, Canadian Leaders

Cody Gross , Michigan State Court Administration Office, Large & Enterprise Division

Kevin Hall , WESTconsin Credit Union, Small Division

Kevin Higgins & Justin Johnson , Kansas City Chiefs Football Club, Medium Division

Mark Jones , Veramed, Small Division

Brent Lee , Legislative Assembly of British Columba, Canadian Leaders

Qing Liu , Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC), Small Division

Chris McMasters , City of Corona, Medium Division

Deborah Mells , Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller – Pinellas County, Florida , Small Division

Marc Menhart , The W.W. Williams Company, LLC., Medium Division

Daniel Millbank , Xpress Global Systems, LLC, Large & Enterprise Division

Howard Miller , UCLA Anderson School of Management, Medium Division

Dennis Moncrieff , Tomago Aluminium Company PTY LTD, APAC Leaders

Taiki Moriyama , Asahi Intecc USA , Inc., Small Division

Steven Nino , Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians, Medium Division

Jesse Oman , Old Republic National Title Holding Company, Large & Enterprise Division

Chris Przybysz , Ideal Industries, Inc., Growth Leaders

Steve Reese , Phoenix Suns & Mercury, Small Division

Richard Roark , Bay Federal Credit Union, Small Division

Matt Rodda , Baby Bunting , APAC Leaders

Erikk Ross , Lake County Board of County Commissioners, Medium Division

Mark Smith , Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Large & Enterprise Division

Anton Spevacek , Phoenix College , Medium Division

Lance Spranger , Waukesha County, Large & Enterprise Division

Imre Szabo , Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited, APAC Leaders

Ben Taggart , Kenosha County, Medium Division

Marc Thivierge , United Counties of Leeds and Grenville , Growth Leaders

Kelly Walsh , College of Westchester , Small Division

Clay Weaver , Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, Growth Leaders

Carrie-Ann Williamson , Town of Whitby , Canadian Leaders

Justin Williamson , Alliance Coal, LLC, Large & Enterprise Division

Brett Wilson , Australian Red Cross, APAC Leaders

Bill Young , Butler Community College, Growth Leaders

For a comprehensive view of the 2023 winners and to discover past awardees, along with detailed information about the awards, please visit Info-Tech's 2023 CIO Awards page.

To gain exclusive and timely commentary from industry analysts about Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision diagnostic and why stakeholder satisfaction is crucial in today's exponential IT landscape, please contact Sufyan Al-Hassan, senior PR manager, at salhassan@infotech.com

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com .

To learn more about Info-Tech Research Group, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

Info-Tech Research Group Logo (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group