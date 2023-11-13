One-Stop Dental 3D Printing Solutions Provider to Showcase at the GNYDM

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamlion, a digital dental expert, is set to showcase the design-print-polish solutions and diverse dental applications at the upcoming Greater New York Dental Meeting (GNYDM)in New York.

one-stop dental solutions from design, 3d print, to polish applying for frameworks, c&b, malo bridges, etc. (PRNewswire)

As a pioneer of HaaS model (Hardware as a Service) in the field of dental 3D printing, Chamlion has connected all 3D printers across various countries to build distributed cloud factories with intelligent manufacturing capabilities to handle a wide range of FDA-approved dental applications efficiently. This significantly reduces costs for end users, enabling dental labs to enjoy advanced and efficient 3D printing services without having to purchase expensive equipment.

In addition to 3D printing services, dental labs can also opt for one-stop design, data processing, and post-processing services, especially the design team that is consisted of more than 100 experts can process tens of thousands data at a time. This digital revolution benefits dental labs with low costs, making it an exciting development for the dental industry.

This year, Chamlion will bring a diverse range of dental applications to the GNYDM including 3D printed C&B, frameworks, Malo Bridge, Zirconia products and a newly-released clear aligner solution.

About Chamlion

Chamlion currently operates in 27 countries and is establishing more than 300 cloud factories to provide one-stop services for thousands of dental labs. The current Chamlion cloud factory can process the data of more than 100,000 dental crowns and 10,000 partial frameworks per day.

