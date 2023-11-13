Jennie-O® Brand Breaks GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for Most Turkeys Donated in 24 Hours

Makers of Jennie-O® brand collaborate with NBC's TODAY to donate 15,000 turkeys to partners of Feeding America on World Kindness Day; also donates 5,000 turkeys to additional organizations

WILLMAR, Minn., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the Jennie-O® turkey brand — a trusted brand for turkey products around the world — today announced that they have shattered the previous GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the "Largest Donation of Turkeys in 24 Hours" with their donation of 15,000 whole turkeys, made today on World Kindness Day. Separately, Jennie-O is donating more than 5,000 turkeys to additional charities in the U.S., totaling more than 20,000 turkeys donated this Thanksgiving season.

Jennie-O Turkey Store (PRNewsfoto/Jennie-O Turkey Store) (PRNewswire)

The Jennie-O® brand collaborated with NBC's TODAY where weather and feature anchor Al Roker helped set today's record. Broadcasting from New York City, Roker and the Jennie-O® team donated 15,000 turkeys to local partners of Feeding America, the largest charity working to end hunger in the United States. Seven thousand five hundred turkeys were provided to the New York area through their partners, Food Bank for New York City and City Harvest. The other 7,500 turkeys were donated to one of Feeding America's Chicago partners, Greater Chicago Food Depository on November 13.

"Thanksgiving is an especially important time for the Jennie-O® brand," said Steve Venenga, Assistant Vice President, Retail Marketing – Value-Added Meats for Hormel. "We are honored to collaborate with TODAY and Feeding America to provide 15,000 whole turkeys to those in need in New York and Chicago. We also have a long-standing tradition of working with organizations around the U.S. to donate turkeys – and this year, we're donating more than 5,000 to local organizations. This special holiday is about giving thanks and sharing a meal with those you love. With these donations, we hope to make this Thanksgiving particularly memorable for thousands of families."

"NBCUniversal's platform has the power to entertain, inform and shape the world around us," said Karen Schuchardt, Senior Vice President, Content & Talent Partnerships, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. "It also holds the power to be a force for good by collaborating with partners like Jennie-O® Turkey and Feeding America to donate turkeys ahead of this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. We are incredibly proud of this collaboration to support families across the country when it matters most."

Eight Jennie-O semi-trucks were deployed from Minnesota to New York and Chicago, where the turkeys were hand-delivered to each Feeding America location. Each bag contained a whole turkey, as well as cooking tips, recipes, and information about the Jennie-O® brand team's 1-800-TURKEYS hotline, where home cooks can speak with turkey experts about any and all Thanksgiving-related meal-prep questions and emergencies.

The previous GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for the "Most Turkeys Donated in 24 Hours" was 7,620 turkeys, weighing 142,117.54 pounds in 2022. This year, the Jennie-O® brand donated 15,000 turkeys, weighing more than 320,450 pounds.

In addition to setting the Guinness World Record in New York and Chicago, Jennie-O is also donating more than 5,000 turkeys this Thanksgiving season to several organizations. In total, Jennie-O is giving away more than 20,000 whole turkeys this Thanksgiving.

Jennie-O turkey has a tradition of giving back and spreading gratitude, especially during the holiday season. In 2022, they partnered with esteemed chef, cookbook author and beloved TV personality Carla Hall and honored cafeteria staff across the country by hosting school cafeteria takeovers in select cities. A special Thanksgiving season visit took place in Los Angeles, complete with a beloved holiday meal. In 2021, they worked with YouTube phenom and philanthropist MrBeast and Beast Philanthropy to give away 10,000 turkeys to MrBeast's hometown of Greenville, N.C. The brand also consistently gives back to its home state of Minnesota. Throughout the last five years, they teamed up with professional football player Adam Thielen and his foundation to donate thousands of turkeys during the holiday season.

In addition to today's record-breaking donation, two Jennie-O® turkeys will make the trip to Washington, D.C., this Thanksgiving to be pardoned by President Biden. The Jennie-O® brand will also take part in the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the fourth year in a row with the beloved turkey float and Paul Russell.

About Jennie-O Turkey Store

For over 80 years, the Jennie-O® brand has been helping consumers live well by eating well. As the category leader, Jennie-O® turkey is the trusted brand for quality turkey and a source of expertise. We provide a full portfolio of delicious, nutritious turkey proteins and inspiration for everyday meals or special occasions. Known for our bright green awning evoking the nostalgia of a local farmer stand, our round logo with a touch of yellow and our distinct name from our founders' daughter Jennifer, the Jennie-O® turkey brand has the right amount of small-town friendliness paired with leading company expertise and quality. For more information, visit jennieo.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com and csr.hormelfoods.com.

