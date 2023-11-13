Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that leadership is participating in the BTIG Digital Health Forum, being held virtually, on Monday, November 20, 2023, including a panel discussion with Brandon Sim, Co-Chief Executive Officer, at 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET.

ameh logo (PRNewsfoto/Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and entities participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMMI) innovation models. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Asher Dewhurst

investors@apollomed.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.