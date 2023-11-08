Stensul Named a 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Company

Recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in North America for the Third Year in a Row

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stensul , the collaborative email and landing page creation platform, has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. This is the third year in a row that Stensul's growth and innovation have warranted this honor.

"Achieving a 'three-peat' - being named to the Fast 500 for the third consecutive year - reflects our collective efforts to be the best we can be as a company while constantly seeking ways to enable greater efficiency in content creation," said Noah Dinkin, Stensul's Founder & CEO.

"This recognition reflects the confidence our incredible customers continue to place in our amazing team and the Stensul Email and Landing Page Creation Platform™. I cannot thank our customers enough for their valued partnership, trusting us to solve their toughest marketing asset creation challenges," Dinkin said.

In announcing this year's honorees, Paul Silvergate, Deloitte's Vice Chair and U.S. technology sector leader, said, "Each year I look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners as these companies truly demonstrate how important new ideas are to progressing our society and the world, especially during difficult times."

"As a growing company, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary, and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons , Deloitte Partner and Industry Leader for Technology, Media and Telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

About Stensul

Stensul dramatically reduces email and landing page creation time - by up to 90% - so teams can better focus on improving marketing performance. Stensul makes this possible by streamlining the collaboration process and simplifying email and landing page creation for all marketers so they can create high-performing campaigns that drive stronger results. Stensul integrates with all leading ESPs/MAPs, workflow platforms, image DAMs, live content, link tracking, and messaging platforms. Top brands that trust Stensul to solve their most demanding email or landing page problems include BlackRock, BMW, Cisco, Codecademy, Demandbase, Equifax, Greenhouse, Siemens, Thomson Reuters, and Yahoo. For more information, visit https://stensul.com .

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States, and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

