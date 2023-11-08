Solaray Introduces her life STAGES™

An Unprecedented, Comprehensive Line to Support Every Woman at Every Age



SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Solaray, one of the original pioneers in supplement health and wellness, believes it's time to talk openly about women's life phases and about aging; that it's time all women have the information and support they need to look and feel their best—to own their stage. The brand is proud to launch her life STAGES, a first-of-its-kind supplement line of doctor-formulated solutions for women's most common health concerns, from menstruation all the way through postmenopause.

STAGES is crafted for women, by women: Along with the women of the Solaray innovation team, nationally renowned women's health expert Pamela Peeke, MD—a former researcher with the National Institutes of Health who has been named one of the country's top physicians by the Consumers' Research Council of America—brings over three decades of medical expertise to these cutting-edge formulas. The products are anchored by clinically studied ingredients, so women can rest assured they're getting the trusted support they deserve.

"Too often, women's concerns related to their life stages—from menstruation to perimenopause on through menopause and postmenopause—are not well understood by their healthcare providers and can be dismissed," says Dr. Peeke. She adds, "Frequently, women are afraid to fully discuss these issues. As a result, approximately 75% of women move through perimenopause and menopause without help from traditional medical care.

"The truth is that all these hormonal milestones in a woman's life are natural, beautiful transitions; they aren't taboo topics. There are now better solutions to address the often frustrating and uncomfortable symptoms each woman may experience. I stand behind Solaray's proven track record, and I partnered with them to provide women from young adulthood through the postmenopausal years with efficacious, holistic support. Together, we want to help enhance all women's quality of life during these stages, so they can Live Brighter and embrace the moments that matter most."

her life STAGES offers support for today and tomorrow with five targeted, doctor-formulated supplements featuring scientifically backed nutrients and made without soy or hormones.

PMS & Menstrual delivers powerful support for a healthy cycle and menstrual discomfort, specifically to help ease breast tenderness, plus energy and mood. †* It's anchored by scientifically backed saffron, shown in numerous clinical studies to support overall mental outlook.* Peace out, PMS. delivers powerful support for a healthy cycle and menstrual discomfort, specifically to help ease breast tenderness, plus energy and mood.It's anchored by scientifically backed saffron, shown in numerous clinical studies to support overall mental outlook.*

Perimenopause targets this unique life phase, offering healthy cycle and mood support plus support for perimenopausal hot flashes and night sweats as well as sleep. † ‡ * It features the same proven saffron as the PMS formula along with black cohosh, one of the most well-known herbs for hot flashes. A new lease on midlife. targets this unique life phase, offering healthy cycle and mood support plus support for perimenopausal hot flashes and night sweats as well as sleep.It features the same proven saffron as the PMS formula along with black cohosh, one of the most well-known herbs for hot flashes.

Menopause takes aim at The Change's top symptoms and concerns, providing strong support for menopausal hot flashes and night sweats and sound sleep—plus mood and energy to get through the day. †* It's also designed to support weight loss, along with overall body composition and a healthy hip and waist circumference, thanks to its clinically studied orange extract. * A good change of pace. takes aim at The Change's top symptoms and concerns, providing strong support for menopausal hot flashes and night sweats and sound sleep—plus mood and energy to get through the day.It's also designed to support weight loss, along with overall body composition and a healthy hip and waist circumference, thanks to its clinically studied orange extract.

Postmenopause is there with support for any lingering hot flashes and night sweats, as well as mood, sleep, and weight. ‡ * But it also introduces resveratrol, clinically studied for cognitive function and performance, which is key for this new adventure once menopause is in the rearview. There's so much to look forward to. is there with support for any lingering hot flashes and night sweats, as well as mood, sleep, and weight.But it also introduces resveratrol, clinically studied for cognitive function and performance, which is key for this new adventure once menopause is in the rearview.

Libido isn't designed for a life stage, rather for the loss of drive that can happen across phases. This expert formula includes ingredients such as science-backed ashwagandha to help sustain the spark, providing support for enhanced arousal, sexual satisfaction, and natural lubrication.* The blend also supports mental energy and occasional stress to encourage the right mindset for intimacy.* Stay sexy. isn't designed for a life stage, rather for the loss of drive that can happen across phases. This expert formula includes ingredients such as science-backed ashwagandha to help sustain the spark, providing support for enhanced arousal, sexual satisfaction, and natural lubrication.The blend also supports mental energy and occasional stress to encourage the right mindset for intimacy.

As with all Solaray supplements, STAGES products are lab-verified, exceeding industry standards for purity and potency. They are also vegan, gluten-free, and made without soy.

Women have waited long enough to have truly effective, non-hormone solutions to their concerns—at every age. With STAGES, Solaray has women's backs every step of the way, through all the years of each stage and through all the stages of their lives.

Solaray's her life STAGES product line can be found at Solaray.com, Amazon.com, and locally at health food stores. As a proud sponsor of the Where Should We Begin? podcast, hosted by psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author Esther Perel, the supplements will also be featured on upcoming episodes, along with personal stories from women across the country in every life phase.

About Solaray

Since 1973, Solaray has scoured the globe for the highest-quality ingredients, connecting you with the most efficacious supplements that help you Live Brighter and embrace the moments that matter most. We pride ourselves on a 50-year legacy of award-winning innovation and industry-leading quality that continues today. We offer more than 700 science-backed, cutting-edge products—nearly every vitamin, mineral, and herb under the sun—each rigorously quality tested for identity, purity, and potency in our state-of-the-art cGMP and ISO Certified lab in the beautiful mountains of Utah. Solaray was built upon the belief that nature is the source of wellness, and our outlook hasn't changed. To help protect the planet that cares for us, we are committed to sustainability in all we do. For more information and to purchase products, please visit Solaray online at Solaray.com, or on Facebook and Instagram.



† As experienced in conjunction with a normal, healthy period.

‡ As experienced in conjunction with perimenopause and menopause.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

