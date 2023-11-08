Lexogen's LUTHOR HD Application Note has been published in Nature: Advancing High-Definition Single-Cell RNA Sequencing

VIENNA, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexogen is proud to be featured in Nature Methods with a Technical Application Note in the November edition of this esteemed journal. In this groundbreaking publication, Lexogen dives deep into the world of High-Definition Single-Cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq), shedding light on one of its latest products - the LUTHOR High-Definition Single Cell 3' mRNA-Seq Kit (LUTHOR HD).

LUTHOR HD represents a game-changing protocol that brings High-Definition single-cell RNA sequencing to the forefront. It possesses the remarkable capability to detect even a single gene copy within a cell while capturing up to 95% of expressed genes at an impressive 1-million-read depth. The key to this extraordinary sensitivity lies in Lexogen's revolutionary THOR (T7 High-resolution Original RNA amplification) technology, which amplifies RNA directly from the original mRNA.

A significant hurdle in single-cell RNA sequencing has been the detection of low-copy genes, which are crucial for understanding cellular function. LUTHOR HD tackles this challenge head-on, empowering researchers to explore the full spectrum of gene expression in individual cells.

In the Nature Technical Application Note, Lexogen offers a detailed account of their cutting-edge scRNA-seq product's capabilities and applications. Researchers, scientists, and genomics enthusiasts alike can access this invaluable resource by visiting the Nature website. The Technical Application Note provides an in-depth look at the technology's features and performance.

With Lexogen's latest product and the insights shared in the Technical Application Note, researchers can look forward to making groundbreaking discoveries that will shape the future of biology and medicine.

