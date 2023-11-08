First American Made export cable installed at South Fork Offshore Wind Farm

Nexans' export cable for Ø rsted and Eversource's South Fork Wind Farm off Long Island , NY has been installed and the site acceptance test successfully performed.

The subsea cable on the seabed marks a significant moment for the Group and the country as the first American made subsea cable that connects a US offshore wind farm to the electricity grid.

The 110km 138 kV export cable will soon transmit 132MW of electricity to Long Island , New York , energizing over 70,000 homes.

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexans, a global organization and key driver for the world's transition to a more connected and sustainable future, announces the successful installation and site acceptance testing of the export cable for Ørsted and Eversource's South Fork Wind Farm in Long Island, NY. Nexans supplied and spliced the two export cable lengths running from the offshore substation to shore, performed the transition joint between the export and land cables, and installed the GIS terminations on the offshore substation. The cable was manufactured at Nexans' facility in Charleston, South Carolina and the additional work was completed through a collaborative effort of local contractors, union workers and Nexans specialists.

Nexans Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nexans) (PRNewswire)

The 110km 138 kV high voltage alternative current (HVAC) subsea export cable will soon transmit 132MW of electricity to Long Island, New York, energizing over 70,000 homes. The South Fork Wind Farm contract is the first to be completed within a framework agreement between Nexans and Ørsted Wind Power North America LLC. In line with the same framework agreement, Nexans is presently manufacturing the cable for Ørsted and Eversource's Revolution Wind Farm in Rhode Island, with installation scheduled for 2024.

Pascal Radue, EVP of Nexans' Generation & Transmission Business Group said: "The completion of the work at South Fork Wind Farm is a monumental step in the energy transition in the United States. New York's commitment to supply up to 9GW of offshore wind power to the state by 2030 is an incredible opportunity and we are looking forward to continuing work in the state and in the broader region."

