Webinar Alert: The Clock is Ticking for Dermatologists to Earn Their Mohs Certification via the MDS Practice Pathway

WAUKESHA, Wis., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Practicing dermatologists are in a race against time to earn their MDS (Micrographic Dermatology Surgery) certification before 2025. On November 16 at 7 p.m. CST, DermQBank, an Edcetera company, and Dr. Abraham Abdulhak, a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon, will present a webinar titled, "The MDS Practice Pathway Ends Soon: How & Why to Earn Your Mohs Certification Now," which will demystify the Practice Pathway, an option created shortly after the MDS subspecialty was approved in 2018 to allow experienced Mohs practitioners to bypass lengthy, competitive Mohs Fellowships.

The impending closure of this pathway in 2025--coupled with the fact that Mohs surgeons are in high demand for skin cancer care in many markets--has ignited urgency among dermatologists, making this webinar important for anyone considering MDS certification.

Dr. Abraham Abdulhak possesses a distinguished academic record and has completed a rigorous Mohs micrographic and reconstructive surgery fellowship under the guidance of Dr. Ally-Khan Somani, a globally renowned Mohs surgeon and researcher. As a prolific contributor to the field, Dr. Abdulhak is well-equipped to guide attendees through the intricacies of the MDS certification process and forthcoming changes.

"Since we dermatologists are at the forefront of the fight against skin cancer, it is imperative that we equip ourselves with all the knowledge and techniques available. Specialty training and education in Mohs surgery allows us to enhance our expertise in order to give our patients the best possible skin cancer care," explained Dr. Abdulhak.

In addition to outlining the MDS Practice Pathway during the webinar, Dr. Abdulhak will explain the steps to MDS certification after the pathway closes, explore the content and structure of the exam, and highlight valuable preparation resources, including MohsQBank, an exam preparation resource from DermQBank that has already helped more than 1,400 people prepare for the MDS Exam.

Interested attendees may register for the webinar here.

About DermQBank: DermQBank, an Edcetera company, is the most comprehensive dermatology board certification exam preparatory website available. Developed by dermatologists, DermQBank offers exam prep and continuing medical education (CME) to help aspiring and current dermatologists pass required exams, achieve specialty certifications including MDS and Dermatopathology, and stay up-to-date with the latest advances in the field. Learn more at dermqbank.com

