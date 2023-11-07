Singapore Airlines partners with Tata Communications to enhance customer experience for their discerning customers

Signs a multi-year agreement for intelligent and intuitive digital solutions

SINGAPORE and MUMBAI, India, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA), the national carrier of Singapore, announced a multi-year agreement to transform the airlines communications and collaboration tools to enhance employee productivity and boost user experience.

Tata Communications Logo (PRNewswire)

SIA and Tata Communications have a successful, long-standing association that has been strengthened over several years. This new transformative initiative delivered on Tata Communications GlobalRapide platform enables SIA users to be connected and collaborative anytime and anywhere globally.

"We take great pride in our long-standing relationship with Singapore Airlines. As a global CommTech player, we are privileged to be chosen as their partner in progress as they emerge stronger than ever and strive to create new benchmarks in customer experiences," said Amitabh Sarkar, Vice President & Head of Asia Pacific and Japan – Enterprise, Tata Communications.

Tata Communications has been working with SIA for the last five years and in addition to the above solutions, Tata Communications IZOTM SDWAN also enables SIA with intelligent customer call routing to their global customer service centres, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

Additionally, SIA pilot and cabin crew collaboration platforms are also powered by Tata Communications MOVE enabling global and always connected experience to the crew. MOVE global intelligent cellular connectivity facilitates a swift and secure exchange of critical flight and passenger data on pilots and crew tablets, leading to expedited flight turn-round and enhanced on-time performance while achieving significant cost savings compared to traditional data roaming solution.

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM; BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Certain words and statements in this release concerning Tata Communications and its prospects, and other statements, including those relating to Tata Communications' expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Tata Communications' operations, and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including financial, regulatory and environmental, as well as those relating to industry growth and trend projections, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tata Communications, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, failure to increase the volume of traffic on Tata Communications' network; failure to develop new products and services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; failure to successfully complete commercial testing of new technology and information systems to support new products and services, including voice transmission services; failure to stabilize or reduce the rate of price compression on certain of the company's communications services; failure to integrate strategic acquisitions and changes in government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Tata Communications' industry; and, in general, the economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Tata Communications' control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Tata Communications Limited's Annual Reports.

The Annual Reports of Tata Communications Limited are available at www.tatacommunications.com. Tata Communications is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements.

© 2023 Tata Communications Ltd. All rights reserved.

TATA COMMUNICATIONS and TATA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Tata Sons Private Limited in India and certain countries.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268954/Tata_Communications_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tata Communications