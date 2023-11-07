Okinawa Cable Network Inc. Transforms its Broadband Service with Harmonic

Harmonic's Market-Leading cOS Virtualized Broadband Platform Reduces Operational Costs while Forging Path to 10G Fiber

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Okinawa Cable Network Inc. (OCN) in Japan is using Harmonic's cOS™ broadband platform (previously known as CableOS®) to modernize its broadband network. With Harmonic, the leader in virtualized broadband solutions, OCN now delivers reliable, high-speed internet service to its subscribers and has established a simple path to 10G fiber-to-the-home (FTTH).

Harmonic cOS Broadband Platform logo (PRNewswire)

"Harmonic's cOS virtualized core software is well established with a proven track record for bringing agility to broadband operators, enabling more frequent, secure and efficient upgrades," said Hiromitsu Awai, board director at Okinawa Cable Network Inc. "Migrating to virtual CMTS and DAA with Remote PHY significantly reduces our operational expenses, with lower power, space and cooling costs. Harmonic's cOS platform also empowers us to deliver faster bandwidth speeds over the DOCSIS network with high service availability, ensuring an exceptional broadband experience for our subscribers."

OCN has deployed Harmonic's cOS broadband platform in a distributed access architecture (DAA) with Harmonic's Reef Remote PHY DAA shelves to address capacity issues with greater agility and cost efficiency. Harmonic's cOS platform enables fiber and DOCSIS network convergence, simplifying future network evolution. The high-density Reef DAA shelves offer flexibility to handle bandwidth scaling at a low total cost of ownership. OCN is also using Harmonic's cOS Central service-based cloud applications for proactive network intelligence, offering in-depth insight into system health and network performance. cOS Central integrates streaming telemetry data and AI capability to enhance broadband service quality in real time.

"OCN sought to respond to evolving connectivity requirements with strategic network transformation," said Dan Gledhill, senior vice president, broadband business operations at Harmonic. "By replacing legacy iCCAP and network equipment with our cOS virtualized core software and network edge devices, OCN benefits from modern network capabilities, increased capacity, lower power consumption, improved network performance and are able to quickly deliver 10G fiber and DOCSIS broadband services over the same network infrastructure."

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., a Japanese-based reseller and system integrator, ensured a smooth deployment in a short period of time.

Harmonic's Emmy Award-winning cOS platform powers next-gen broadband services to more than 23 million cable modems for over 100 service providers worldwide, including leading operators in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.