MHC NorthStar Content Automation Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

With its debut in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, MHC NorthStar is now available for Oracle customers to automate their procure-to-pay processes.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MHC, a leading provider of enterprise procure-to-pay automation solutions and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced MHC NorthStar is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can integrate with Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

MHC NorthStar empowers users with configurable content and workflow automation capabilities to drive cost savings and boost profitability, complementing Oracle functionality to increase the overall efficiency and value of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and other core business systems.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite.

Oracle Fusion Applications enables organizations to take advantage of the cloud to break down organizational silos, standardize processes, and manage financial, supply chain, HR, and customer experience data on a single integrated cloud platform. With quarterly update cycles, it gives customers access to continuous innovation as new features are added every 90 days, without downtime or business disruption.

"Organizations are under intense pressure to bring costs down and improve profitability. With a relentless focus on efficiency and exceptional customer support, MHC has committed over 20 years to optimizing procure-to-pay processes for customers," said Gina Armada, CEO, MHC. "MHC's participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of MHC NorthStar. We look forward to leveraging the power of Oracle Fusion Applications to help us achieve our business goals."

MHC NorthStar offers intelligent document capture, workflow automation, and document management capabilities to support and streamline the procure-to-pay processes of organizations across industries, with key features that include:

Intelligent document capture leveraging AI powered by machine learning and OCR

Configurable workflow automation with user-friendly drag-and-drop functionality

Procure-to-pay document storage and retrieval

Quick drill from ERP to see related documents across procure-to-pay

At-a-glance and role-based dashboards to maximize efficiency and visibility

"As economic and job landscapes evolve, organizations are being called on to do more with less, relying on increased efficiency within their critical procure-to-pay processes," said Dan Haller, group vice president, Ecosystem Development, Oracle. "With MHC NorthStar's workflow automation and the power of Oracle Cloud, customers can not only streamline procure-to-pay, but also have a better understanding of their organization's overall financial health."

About MHC

MHC enables organizations to tackle digital transformation with speed and confidence, delivering solutions to automate the creation, capture, and distribution of documents and communications across core business processes. With the world's most flexible end-to-end automation platform, MHC empowers business users to eliminate manual interactions involving their organization's key stakeholders of customers and suppliers, increase efficiency and agility to achieve operational excellence goals, and strengthen the ever-important relationships with customers and suppliers to drive long-term growth.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademark

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

