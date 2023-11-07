Hilco Diligence Services Announces Strategic Senior Executive Appointments

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Diligence Services is proud to introduce three new senior executives who have joined the Financial Diligence Services/Transactions Advisory (FDS/TAS) team, reinforcing our commitment to delivering high-quality financial due diligence services to private equity and lender clients in the middle market.

John Ruckstuhl, Ervisa Ismailaj, and Carlos Cortes have assumed pivotal roles in FDS/TAS, contributing their extensive experience and expertise in financial due diligence and strategic insights that support decision-making throughout the deal lifecycle, as well as specialized accounting investigations and forensics work.

Meet the New Leaders:

John Ruckstuhl, CPA: As Managing Director, Mr. Ruckstuhl brings over 25 years of professional services experience to the team. He has conducted due diligence engagements for private equity, growth equity, venture capital, and strategic clients for two decades. Mr. Ruckstuhl has also played a significant role in launching and expanding transaction advisory practices for various professional services firms in New York. His expertise spans across a wide range of industries, and he holds a Certified Public Accountant designation.

Ervisa Ismailaj: Ms. Ismailaj assumes the role of Executive Director in New York City, focusing on expanding the financial due diligence services within the Diligence Services practice. With nearly twenty years of professional experience, she has worked in Big Four and boutique accounting consulting firms, with a diversified and international background. Her experience encompasses several industries and products, with a record of supporting clients through acquisitions, divestitures, and strategic transactions for S&P 100 financial institutions.

Carlos Cortes: An accomplished TAS and Audit professional, Mr. Cortes has 13 years of experience in audit and financial due diligence with the Big Four accounting firms. He has participated in buy-side, sell-side, and carve-out projects in industries such as manufacturing, consumer, energy, technology, and retail. Mr. Cortes was born and raised in Mexico City, where he received a bachelor's degree in accounting and is a certified public accountant (CPA) by the Mexican Association of Accountants.

These strategic appointments further solidify Hilco Diligence Services' position as a leader in the provision of comprehensive insights and actionable recommendations throughout the M&A cycle and for accounting investigation needs.

For more information about Hilco Diligence Services and its Financial Diligence Services/Transactions Advisory team, please visit hilcoglobal.com/companies/hilco-diligence-services.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring, and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value.

Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Currently, the company has $3 Billion in assets under management. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 800 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.

