Deep Bio Joins CancerX to Revolutionize Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis with AI Expertise

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Bio, a leading AI healthcare company specializing in deep learning and cancer pathology, is proud to announce its participation in the groundbreaking CancerX initiative, a public-private partnership unveiled earlier this year as part of the White House Cancer Moonshot program. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to transform the landscape of cancer diagnosis and prognosis.

AI leader Deep Bio partners with CancerX to transform cancer diagnostics

Deep Bio has been at the forefront of innovation in healthcare technology, leveraging its in-house expertise in deep learning and cancer pathology to develop cutting-edge solutions for the medical community. The company's vision is to revolutionize the way cancer is diagnosed and treated by providing pathologists with state-of-the-art In Vitro Diagnostic Software as a Medical Device (IVD SaMDs) powered by deep learning algorithms. These advanced tools are set to significantly enhance the accuracy and efficiency of cancer diagnosis, enabling healthcare professionals to make more informed treatment decisions.

Given that cancer is one of the most pressing global health challenges, CancerX assembles like-minded organizations and experts to collaborate on pioneering innovative solutions that will accelerate progress in cancer research, diagnosis, and treatment. Deep Bio is thrilled to be a part of this ambitious endeavor and is committed to deploying its expertise and resources to advance the fight against cancer.

Sun Woo Kim, CEO and founder of Deep Bio, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating, "Joining the CancerX program is a testament to our dedication to improving the lives of cancer patients and healthcare professionals. Our mission has always been to harness the power of artificial intelligence to provide more accurate, efficient, and accessible cancer diagnostics. This partnership with CancerX will amplify our impact and help us realize this vision."

"Multi-stakeholder collaboration is critical to harness the potential of digital innovation in the fight against cancer, and we're honored to partner with Deep Bio to achieve the ambitious goals of CancerX," said Smit Patel, Associate Program Director at Digital Medicine Society (DiMe). "Through this impressive collaboration, we will establish best practices, build capacity, and demonstrate the impact of innovation on the life of every person on a cancer journey."

CancerX is known for uniting visionary companies and experts in a collective effort to conquer cancer through innovation, research, and advanced technology. Deep Bio will work closely with other participants to propel groundbreaking projects and develop solutions that will have a lasting impact on the fight against cancer.

For more information about Deep Bio, please visit www.deepbio.co.kr or contact info@deepbio.co.kr.

About Deep Bio

About Deep Bio

Deep Bio is an AI healthcare company dedicated to advancing the field of cancer pathology.

