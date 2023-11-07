CEO Coaching International to Host Perspective-Shattering 2024 Make BIG Happen Summit on April 26-27 in Miami Beach

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is excited to announce that its next Make BIG Happen Summit will take place on April 26-27, 2024, at the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, FL. The firm invites you to watch this short video to get an early look inside this transformative two-day event for CEOs and leaders, featuring visionary speakers, world-class socials, life-changing connections, and inspiring real stories from the world's boldest CEOs who have succeeded in the face of unprecedented challenges to Make BIG Happen.

This one-of-a-kind event will shatter any preconceived notions you have about conferences you've been to before. In just two days, you'll get inspiration and tools to make a BIGGER impact than you ever thought possible in today's ever-changing world.

"Our Make BIG Happen Summit is always a highly anticipated event. Our last one in 2022 had over 600 attendees and was a huge success," said Mark Moses , CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "This year's event you'll need to experience to believe. I'm excited to welcome hundreds of CEOs and leaders to an even BIGGER event with phenomenal guest speakers and invaluable sessions that will inspire attendees to Make BIG Happen in every aspect of their lives."

World-renowned storytelling expert and M.C. LaQuita Cleare will lead attendees through four groundbreaking themes that are redefining the future of business and life as we know it, including:

Win BIG in the AI Revolution - Featuring:

Preeminent tech and longevity expert and one of Fortune's 50 Greatest Leaders in the world Peter Diamandis

AI data and analytics mastermind Asha Saxena

Live 120 Years Young - Featuring:

"Life Force" Author Peter Diamandis

Real estate mogul Peter Fioretti

Precision health expert Dr. Matthew Dawson

Wellness experts Adam Sud and Dr. Robyne Hanley-Dafoe

Psychedelic Industry Entrepreneur Kaia Roman

Ignite Explosive Business Growth - Featuring:

"The Challenger Sale" co-author Matt Dixon

Self-made billionaire and Discovery Channel star Glenn Stearns

European fast-food business icon Henry McGovern

Build Resiliency in Uncertain Times - Featuring:

Force for Good entrepreneurs Britnie Turner and Jeremy Locke

Mount Everest record-holder and M&A expert Rob Follows

Unthinkable underdog stories from all our speakers

The last Summit drew rave reviews from its attendees:

"It was by far the best conference I have experienced and look forward to attending many more in the future." – Roberto Icaza, Rapido Solutions Group

"I left feeling inspired, motivated, and with a new perspective. Extremely grateful for the opportunity to attend and listen to successful entrepreneurs and hear their stories. Thank you CEO Coaching International!" – Shannon Wilson, NewDayUSA

"Incredible speakers, amazing insights and an awesome community of leaders." – Craig Mansell, The Outsourced Accountant

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here . Client early bird tickets are $500 off the regular price until January 15; ticket prices will increase after that date.

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 3,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries.

