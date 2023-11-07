ATMA Is Developing Clinical Protocols and Training for Ketamine-Assisted Therapy to Treat Addictions in Collaboration with Dr. Aviva Fohrer

Dr. Aviva will offer invaluable insights derived from her two decades of experience as a medical doctor specializing in addiction treatment, with a particular focus on her recent expertise in the application of ketamine-assisted therapy

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ATMA Journey Centers Inc. ("ATMA"), a Canadian company dedicated to advancing the field of psychedelic-assisted therapy, is delighted to announce its strategic collaboration with Dr. Aviva Fohrer. This collaboration aims to develop comprehensive treatment protocols for addiction using ketamine-assisted therapy (KAT) while also facilitating the training and coaching of practitioners and addiction counselors within the ATMA training program.

Ketamine-assisted therapy (KAT) is a treatment modality that is currently underutilized, yet legally accessible in Canada. When administered with precise protocols and combined with essential psychotherapy, KAT has demonstrated remarkable efficacy in alleviating conditions such as treatment-resistant depression. Emerging data from various studies also highlights its effectiveness in addressing addiction and trauma-related conditions. Given the alarming rise in addiction cases post-Covid-19, encompassing issues ranging from alcoholism to opioid misuse, the need for innovative approaches to addiction treatment has never been more pressing. Dr. Aviva, a distinguished expert in the field, can attest to the safe and efficacious application of KAT for addiction, particularly when traditional treatment methods have fallen short.

Dr. Aviva Fohrer holds triple board certifications in Addiction Medicine, Family Medicine, and Preventative Medicine. She earned her MD degree from Ben Gurion University and is licensed to practice in the state of Pennsylvania. Dr. Aviva is an esteemed member of The American Society of Addiction Medicine and the American Association of Family Practice. With over two decades of experience in the medical field, she has served in primary care and outpatient settings, specializing in addiction-related healthcare. Dr. Aviva currently operates her own private practice Thalia Medical Center and having received nominations for 2022 and 2023 Top Doctor for Addiction Medicine in Philadelphia Magazine, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023 Top Doctor for Addiction Medicine in Mainline Today Magazine. In recent years, Dr. Aviva has been researching and diligently implementing KAT treatment into her practice, witnessing a significant increase in positive outcomes for her patients. In a joint effort, ATMA and Cena Life are collaborating to raise awareness among practitioners regarding the underutilization of KAT and its remarkable potential when integrated with appropriate protocols and psychotherapy. The partnership with Dr. Aviva is aimed at implementing KAT training programs, protocols and access to service for addiction treatment across ATMA and Cena Life's extensive network of clinics nationwide. This initiative holds the promise of revolutionizing addiction treatment supported by a safe and flexible service model offered across Canada and North America. The program is open to practitioners, addiction counselors, therapy practices, and treatment centers seeking effective tools and pathways for addiction treatment.

Vu Tran, CEO of ATMA, expresses his enthusiasm about the transformative impact that Dr. Aviva's expertise can bring to the field of addiction treatment through KAT. He also highlights the invaluable contributions she will make to ATMA's training program, emphasizing that she joins a team of instructors who are pioneers and leaders in the realm of psychedelic-assisted therapy. This is yet another step toward ATMA's goal to improve access to evidence-based, regulated and standardized psychedelic assisted psychotherapy across Canada and beyond.

Reverdi Darda, CEO of Cena Life, believes that the healing journey towards recovery is a combination of science, spirit, and compassionate care. At Cena Life, we recognize that addiction is often a symptom of deep-rooted pain and past trauma and as such our collaboration with dedicated physicians, such as Dr. Aviva Fohrer, assist us here in Canada to bring evidence based and innovative protocols forward in care models that recognize the whole person and their experiences. This partnership is another step toward our goal to advance mental health care and ensure access for clients across the healthcare ecosystem.

Practitioners and addiction counselors interested in hearing more about KAT treatment for addictions and associated training can register for a live info session and Q&A with Dr. Aviva HERE.

ABOUT ATMA JOURNEY CENTERS INC.

We care about improving the lives and practices of healthcare professionals.

ATMA is pioneering a healthcare practitioners-centered business model for the psychedelic industry. Through education, training, clinical trials, support services and developing a network of clinics, we are building and supporting the largest community of psychedelic practitioners in adopting psychedelic- assisted therapy. Our philosophy to begin with the healthcare provider, will lay a foundation for higher participation, increased accessibility, advanced clinical care, and safe effective delivery of psychedelic assisted therapy.

ABOUT CENA LIFE

Melding science with nature's wisdom, Cena Life has reimagined mental health care by providing transformative alternatives that champion holistic well-being. Their clinics spotlight the potential of evidence-based psychedelic therapies, honoring traditional healing practices ensuring reconciliation between what science, tradition, and culture all contribute to wellbeing. This dual embrace of nature and evidence is supported by a passionate interdisciplinary team, ensuring each patient embarks on a tailored healing journey. Beyond mere treatment, Cena Life's vision is to elevate the mental health landscape, ensuring that groundbreaking, safe, effective and high-quality therapies are within everyone's reach.

