Hulala Home's Pre-Black Friday Sale and Hulala Home Style Program: Elevate Your Space and Savings This Holiday Season

From November 3rd to 9th, 2023, Shoppers Can Enjoy Exclusive Discounts and Free Shipping in the Pre-Black Friday Sale, While the Hulala Home Style Program Offers Personalized Home Decorating Recommendations and Deeper Discounts.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hulala Home, a pioneer in crafting high-quality, modern furniture, is set to transform this holiday season into a celebration of style and savings with its Pre-Black Friday Sale and the Hulala Home Style Program.

Pre-Black Friday Sale

From November 3rd to November 9th, 2023, Hulala Home invites customers to kick-start their holiday shopping early with the Pre-Black Friday Sale . Shoppers can enjoy an irresistible additional 12% discount on their entire order by using the code HULALA12BF at checkout. For those within the lower 48 states, the convenience of free shipping awaits. And the excitement doesn't end there, as deeper discounts will be unveiled after November 9th.

Hulala Home Style Program

Hulala Home introduces the Hulala Home Style Program, designed to redefine the furniture shopping experience by fostering stronger customer connections. According to Benson Liao, Operations Director and Chief Growth Officer, the program's mission is to offer personalized home decorating recommendations, granting customers convenient access to unique and premium products, along with inspiring shopping trends.

The current star of the Hulala Home Style Program is the Sadie Upholstered Armchair, a quintessential embodiment of "farmhouse chic." Available in six delightful colors, this armchair, previously priced at $599.99-$719.99, is now available for an irresistible 50-60% discount, making it an opportunity to infuse your living space with the timeless charm and comfort of a classic design aesthetic.

For those eager to explore this exclusive program, click here Hulala Home Style Program .

Visit Hulala Home's website at www.hulalahome.com to explore the Pre-Black Friday Sale , the Hulala Home Style Program , and their extensive collection of modern and timeless furniture.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Jie Melchiors at hello@hulalahome.com or +1(833)324-2464.

About Hulala Home:

Hulala Home is a premier furniture manufacturer specializing in crafting high-quality, modern, and timeless pieces. With a focus on premium materials and craftsmanship, our furniture is designed to stand the test of time while incorporating on-trend style. Whether you're seeking sophistication or something more casual, Hulala Home offers quality construction and eye-catching design.

Contact Information:

Company Name: Hulala Home, Inc.

Contact: Jie Melchiors

Email: hello@hulalahome.com

Phone: +1(833)324-2464

Website: www.hulalahome.com

