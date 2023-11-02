Zelus Analytics Acquires TourIQ Golf to Expand World-Class Sports Analytics Offerings into Professional Golf

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zelus Analytics, the Austin-based sports analytics company that is transforming player evaluation and in-game decision-making announced today that it has successfully acquired TourIQ Golf, the leading analytics service built specifically for professional golfers on the PGA Tour.

TourIQ was founded by Cory Jez in 2021 to help give PGA Tour golfers the same analytical resources as their counterparts in team sports. Professional sports franchises employ teams of data scientists and software engineers to provide insights, drive strategies, and produce more wins. TourIQ delivers a first of its kind, versatile solution to help players assess performance, develop their game, and deploy their skills on the course; using a wealth of historical ShotLink data. TourIQ also offers the ability to partner directly with players to complement their product offering.

Jez draws on his background as a competitive golfer at the collegiate and amateur ranks, along with his experience leading analytics teams in the NBA and MLS, to bring world-class sports analytics to the fingertips of the world's best golfers. Joining Jez as core members of the Zelus Golf team are William Knauth, winner of the 2022 Byron Nelson Award; and Phil Baker, previously Assistant Director of Systems for the Cleveland Guardians.

Zelus CEO Doug Fearing remarked, "At Zelus, we are committed to sharing insights and innovations across sports to create more wins through data and analytics, and we were excited to find Cory and TourIQ applying a similar approach for professional golfers. Their existing relationships within the PGA Tour and their compelling golf analytics product provide a strong foundation for future growth. We look forward to accelerating those efforts by leveraging Zelus's existing expertise across more than 70 sports analytics professionals."

"We're thrilled to join forces with the strongest sports analytics group in the world," said Cory Jez. "This will give us a wide array of resources to continue building out the analytical tools to support PGA Tour golfers and provide them best-in-class solutions to improve their performance on the course."

About Zelus Analytics

Zelus Analytics is an Austin-based sports analytics company that evaluates, predicts, and improves player and team performance in sports. Through a differentiated multi-sport business model and a unique data and analytics platform, Zelus Analytics provides tools to help its partner teams compete and win through league-leading sports intelligence. The company is active with clients across eight different sports, including baseball, basketball, hockey, football, cricket, soccer, eSports and golf.

