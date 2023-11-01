SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. OCTOBER 2023 SALES GROW 10.7 PERCENT

15 consecutive months of continued yearly month-over-month growth

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 15 consecutive months of increased sales with 53,772 vehicles sold for October 2023, a 10.7 percent increase compared with October 2022 (48,568). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 520,995, a 15.9 percent increase compared with the same period in 2022.

"October was a resounding success with our fifteenth consecutive month of sales increases, a testament to the strength of Subaru vehicles, retailers and values," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "Our commitment to being More Than a Car Company continues to drive our success, and our retailers carry that through by forging meaningful community connections. This was most recently realized through our Subaru Loves Pets initiative with hundreds of pet adoption events across the country where our combined efforts helped find homes for thousands of shelter pets."

In November Solterra achieved its best-ever month, building upon five consecutive months of sales increases. Forester remained the top performer by volume for the fourth month in a row with 15,479 vehicle sales and an increase of 29 percent over the same month in 2022. Crosstrek and Outback posted robust sales of 13,768 and 12,396 vehicle sales respectively, while Legacy sales remained strong with an 88 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

"Another month of sales growth is in the books thanks to the hard work that our Subaru retailers put into being More Than a Car Dealer," said Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We expect to see even more demand for the quality, safety and reliability of Subaru vehicles as we head into the holiday season and our annual Subaru Share the Love Event."

Carline Oct-23 Oct-22 % Chg Oct-23 Oct-22 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 4,374 5,029 -13 % 51,255 51,051 0.4 % BRZ 291 278 4.7 % 3,652 2,708 34.9 % Crosstrek 13,768 13,635 .9 % 128,400 128,979 -0.5 % Forester 15,479 11,954 29.5 % 121,824 91,359 33.4 % Impreza 2,662 2,861 -6.9 % 29,826 25,490 17 % Legacy 2,172 1,155 88.1 % 21,794 18,314 19 % Outback 12,396 11,992 3.4 % 135,277 117,396 15.2 % Solterra 1,210 0 0.0 % 6,973 0 0.0 % WRX 1,420 1,664 -14.7 % 21,994 14,386 52.9 % TOTAL 53,772 48,568 10.7 % 520,995 449,683 15.9 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

