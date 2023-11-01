Newport Healthcare Voted a Great Place To Work® for Second Year In a Row, Joins "Certification Nation Day" Celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based mental health treatment programs, has earned Certification™ as a Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row, and is joining other notable companies for the Great Place To Work® Certification Nation Day this November 1. The prestigious Great Place To Work® award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Newport Healthcare, with the percentage of employees who consider Newport a great place to work 10% higher than the average U.S. company.

"We are honored to be voted a Great Place to Work® by our employees for the second straight year," said Joe Procopio, CEO of Newport Healthcare. "This achievement is a true testament to the culture that our employees help create within our treatment programs, one that allows us to provide superior service to our clients and families while supporting and encouraging one another. I believe Newport is the greatest place to work and am thrilled that our workforce of over 3,000 dedicated individuals agrees."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading success, employee retention, and increased innovation. Great Place to Work® has designated November 1 as Certification Nation Day to honor and acknowledge companies working to create great places to work for all.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Newport Healthcare stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Newport Healthcare offers results-driven mental health treatment for teens, young adults, and families across the nation. Its workplace culture is driven by values of patient-first, love, excellence, empathy, and connection, and an attitude of doing whatever it takes. Employees rated statements about fairness, safety, and job meaningfulness highest in the survey. An overwhelming majority believe that they make a difference at Newport and are proud of what the company accomplishes. Statements about diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging were also among the highest ranked.

Newport has conducted employee surveys for several years to better assess employee engagement and satisfaction, tapping the experts at Great Place to Work® for the second time this year. According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of evidence-based mental health treatment for youth, young adults, and families. Comprised of Newport Academy, Newport Institute, Center for Families, and PrairieCare, its full continuum of care includes psychiatric inpatient services, residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), intensive outpatient programs (IOP), and virtual programs. Newport's family-centered, integrated approach fosters sustainable healing from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. With a commitment to advocacy, Newport is creating a movement to shift our mental health culture from awareness to action, with the primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

