Milbank Deepens Global Project, Energy and Infrastructure Finance Regulatory Bench with Addition of Jenna McGrath

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milbank LLP is pleased to announce that Jenna McGrath has joined the Washington, DC office as a partner in the firm's Global Project, Energy and Infrastructure Finance Group.

Jenna McGrath (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome Jenna to Milbank," said Milbank Chairman Scott A. Edelman. "Her significant energy regulatory experience will be a tremendous asset to our clients, especially in the domestic energy and power space."

Ms. McGrath focuses her practice on both transactional and litigation work in the energy regulatory space. She advises developers, lenders, private equity, utilities, and large industrial electricity customers (e.g., data centers and mining operations) on laws and regulations governing development of electric generation and transmission projects, and revenues for wholesale and retail electricity and transmission services. She regularly appears before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), state public utility commissions, and courts in matters concerning regulatory compliance, project development and ratemaking, generator interconnection, RTO/ISO market rules, and energy market behavior investigations. Her prior representations include extensive work with transmission and generation project developers, electric cooperative utilities, and private equity investments in the domestic energy space. Ms. McGrath is experienced in emerging technologies and non-traditional business models including merchant transmission, distributed generation and demand response aggregation, microgrids, all scales of electric storage, and fuel cells.

"Jenna is market-recognized for her regulatory and litigation work in the energy sector, and she will be an important addition to our team," said Dan Bartfeld, chair of the firm's Global Project, Energy and Infrastructure Finance Group. "As the US power and energy market grows, the need for skilled regulatory lawyers has also grown. Jenna's experience will be invaluable as we continue to work with clients on their most sophisticated, cutting-edge transactions."

"Milbank has one of the largest and most successful project, energy and infrastructure finance groups globally," said Ms. McGrath. "I am thrilled to join this preeminent practice and work with innovative clients leading the energy transition in the United States."

Ms. McGrath joins Milbank from Paul Hastings LLP. Before entering private practice, she worked as an attorney-advisor at FERC's Office of the General Counsel. Ms. McGrath received her J.D. from Boston University School of Law, where she served as president of the Environmental and Energy Law Society.

Milbank has one of the largest project, energy and infrastructure groups in the world with over 140 dedicated lawyers in its offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. In the past five years, the firm has acted as the lead legal advisor in a wide variety of power, energy, oil/gas, natural resources and other infrastructure projects worldwide that mobilized hundreds of billions of dollars of capital.

ABOUT MILBANK

Milbank LLP is a leading international law firm that provides innovative legal services to clients around the world. Founded in New York over 150 years ago, Milbank has offices in Beijing, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Munich, New York, São Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and Washington, DC. Milbank's lawyers collaborate across practices and offices to help the world's leading commercial, financial and industrial enterprises, as well as institutions, individuals and governments, achieve their strategic objectives. To learn more about Milbank, please visit www.milbank.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Milbank LLP