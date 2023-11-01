Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

--Revenue increased 12% powered by 6% same-store sales growth and 6% net store growth--

--Reaffirms fiscal year 2023 financial outlook--

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) ("Driven Brands" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

For the third quarter, Driven Brands delivered revenue of $581.0 million, up 12 percent versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $1.6 billion, up 10 percent versus the prior year driven by 6 percent same-store sales growth and 6 percent net store growth. The Company added 55 net new stores in the quarter.

During the third quarter, we had an $851 million non-cash goodwill impairment in the Car Wash segment as well as $111 million in non-cash asset impairment charges and lease terminations. This drove a Net Loss of $799.3 million or a Net Loss of $4.83 per diluted share versus Net Income of $38.4 million in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income1 decreased 39 percent to $33.7 million or $0.20 per diluted share1, and Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 2 percent to $127.2 million. Cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, increased 26 percent to $212.0 million compared to $167.7 million in the prior year.

"This quarter, we continued to see meaningful growth and strong operational performance across our portfolio excluding our US Car Wash and Glass businesses. I'm delighted to report we recently opened our 300th franchised Take 5 Oil Change location and I'm looking forward to celebrating our 1,000th location in the fourth quarter," said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"As discussed at our Investor Day on September 20, we remain focused on operational improvements in the US Car Wash business, while making steady progress on the US Glass integration. Given continued weak consumer demand and increasing competition in the US Car Wash sector, we are strategically pausing capital investment in this business. Looking ahead to 2024, the Driven Brands team is prioritizing continued progress in our US Car Wash and US Glass businesses, disciplined deployment of capital, and generating free cash flow, which will primarily be used to pay down debt."

Third Quarter 2023 Key Performance Indicators by Segment


System-wide Sales
(in millions)

Store Count

Same-Store
Sales

Revenue

(in millions)

Segment Adjusted
EBITDA1

(in millions)

Maintenance

$                          502.5

1,732

9.1 %

$                  244.4

$                            86.5

Car Wash

141.7

1,133

(4.0) %

142.8

24.4

Paint, Collision & Glass

845.6

1,920

8.6 %

129.4

32.8

Platform Services

119.2

208

(4.6) %

55.9

22.4

Corporate / Other

N/A

N/A

N/A

8.5


Total

$                       1,609.0

4,993

6.4 %

$                  581.0

Capital and Liquidity

The Company ended the third quarter with total liquidity of $386.8 million consisting of $211.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $175.5 million of undrawn capacity on its variable funding securitization senior notes and revolving credit facility. This does not include the additional $135.0 million Series 2022 Class A-1 Notes that expand the Company's variable funding note borrowing capacity when the Company elects to exercise it, assuming certain conditions continue to be met.

Share Repurchase Program

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 3,601,694 shares of its common stock for approximately $50 million at an average price of $13.87, completing the repurchase authorization approved by the Board of Directors in August 2023.  All repurchases were made on the open market.

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

The Company reaffirms its financial outlook for fiscal year 2023.


Current Outlook

Revenue

~$2.30 billion

Adjusted EBITDA1

~$535 million

Adjusted EPS1

~$0.92

Note: The Company has not included future M&A in its guidance for fiscal year 2023.








1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.  Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein.

Conference Call

Driven Brands will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 results today, Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 8:30am ET. The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed by visiting Driven Brands' Investor Relations website at investors.drivenbrands.com. A replay of the call will be available for three months.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,900 locations across 14 countries, and services over 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.3 billion in annual revenue from approximately $6.2 billion in system-wide sales.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this Quarterly Report, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, trends, plans, objectives of management, impact of accounting standards and guidance, impairments, and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. In particular, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: (i) our strategy, outlook and growth prospects; (ii) our operational and financial targets and dividend policy; (iii) general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets; (iv) the risks and costs associated with the integration of, and our ability to integrate, our stores and business units successfully to achieve anticipated synergies; (v) the proper application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments and (vi) the competitive environment in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three months ended


Nine months ended

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30,
2023


September 24,
2022


September 30,
2023


September 24,
2022

Revenue:








Franchise royalties and fees

$             47,362


$             45,562


$           140,682


$           128,300

Company-operated store sales

389,041


341,211


1,159,685


957,487

Independently-operated store sales

43,582


40,469


157,647


158,500

Advertising contributions

27,121


22,018


73,547


63,807

Supply and other revenue

73,928


67,334


218,791


185,447

Total revenue

581,034


516,594


1,750,352


1,493,541

Operating Expenses:








Company-operated store expenses

262,282


209,562


762,731


580,368

Independently-operated store expenses

25,773


23,254


87,095


85,396

Advertising expenses

27,121


22,018


73,547


63,807

Supply and other expenses

38,816


41,042


118,188


109,616

Selling, general, and administrative
expenses

123,012


82,460


332,155


272,657

Acquisition related costs

1,667


2,325


7,264


9,981

Store opening costs

1,372


753


3,774


1,925

Depreciation and amortization

45,639


36,518


129,256


107,628

Goodwill impairment

850,970



850,970


Trade name impairment




125,450

Asset impairment charges and lease
terminations

111,239


2,894


117,450


2,910

Total operating expenses

1,487,891


420,826


2,482,430


1,359,738

Operating (loss) income

(906,857)


95,768


(732,078)


133,803

Other expenses, net:








Interest expense, net

41,292


27,323


120,304


78,946

Loss on foreign currency transactions

2,980


15,582


3


30,490

Other expense, net

44,272


42,905


120,307


109,436

(Loss) income before taxes

(951,129)


52,863


(852,385)


24,367

Income tax (benefit) expense

(151,818)


14,472


(120,572)


8,592

Net (loss) income

(799,311)


38,391


(731,813)


15,775

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest




(15)

Net (loss) income attributable to Driven
Brands Holdings Inc.

$         (799,311)


$             38,391


$         (731,813)


$             15,790









(Loss) earnings per share:








Basic

$                (4.82)


$                  0.23


$                (4.40)


$                  0.10

Diluted

$                (4.83)


$                  0.23


$                (4.41)


$                  0.09

Weighted average shares outstanding








Basic

162,398


162,760


162,698


162,768

Diluted

162,398


166,831


162,698


166,663

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

 


(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30, 2023


December 31, 2022

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$                    211,280


$                 227,110

Restricted cash

657


792

Accounts and notes receivable, net

165,573


179,888

Inventory

83,423


72,040

Prepaid and other assets

42,208


40,084

Income tax receivable

19,641


15,075

Assets held for sale

271,006


Advertising fund assets, restricted

63,983


36,421

Total current assets

857,771


571,410

Other assets

42,273


30,561

Property and equipment, net

1,408,970


1,545,738

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,394,384


1,299,189

Deferred commissions

6,072


7,121

Intangibles, net

741,732


765,903

Goodwill

1,433,775


2,277,065

Deferred tax assets

2,817


2,911

Total assets

$                 5,887,794


$              6,499,898

Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$                      90,440


$                   60,606

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

256,347


317,318

Income tax payable

3,546


4,454

Current portion of long-term debt

31,869


32,986

Income tax receivable liability

54,791


53,328

Advertising fund liabilities

38,341


36,726

Total current liabilities

475,334


505,418

Long-term debt

2,877,059


2,705,281

Deferred tax liabilities

141,965


276,749

Operating lease liabilities

1,334,539


1,177,501

Income tax receivable liability

117,915


117,915

Deferred revenue

30,525


30,046

Long-term accrued expenses and other liabilities

29,530


33,419

Total liabilities

5,006,867


4,846,329

Preferred Stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding


Common stock, $0.01 par value, 900,000,000 shares authorized: and 163,959,225 and
167,404,047 shares outstanding; respectively

1,639


1,674

Additional paid-in capital

1,646,831


1,628,904

Retained (deficit) earnings

(696,938)


84,795

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(71,236)


(62,435)

Total shareholders' equity attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc.

880,296


1,652,938

Non-controlling interests

631


631

Total shareholders' equity

880,927


1,653,569

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$                 5,887,794


$              6,499,898

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Nine Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30,
2023


September 24,
2022

Net (loss) income

$            (731,813)


$                15,775

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

129,256


107,628

Goodwill impairment

850,970


Trade name impairment


125,450

Equity-based compensation expense

9,730


12,159

Loss on foreign denominated transactions

3,706


30,490

Gain on foreign currency derivatives

(3,704)


(2,981)

Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of businesses, fixed assets, and sale-leaseback transactions

1,730


(12,183)

Reclassification of interest rate hedge to income

(1,358)


Bad debt expense

1,244


1,011

Asset impairment costs

117,450


2,910

Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discounts

6,287


6,807

Benefit for deferred income taxes

(134,266)


(38,216)

Other, net

24,422


15,620

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:




Accounts and notes receivable, net

2,464


(40,296)

Inventory

(12,531)


(17,898)

Prepaid and other assets

(3,909)


850

Advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted

(10,923)


(4,612)

Other Assets

(29,210)


(3,767)

Deferred commissions

658


917

Deferred revenue

1,961


2,222

Accounts payable

24,913


(12,321)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(29,442)


(59,844)

Income tax receivable

(5,612)


37,931

Cash provided by operating activities

212,023


167,652

Cash flows from investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(482,633)


(276,222)

Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(53,641)


(652,085)

Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions

172,230


150,112

Proceeds from sale or disposal of businesses and fixed assets

2,837


6,427

Cash used in investing activities

(361,207)


(771,768)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Repayment of long-term debt

(20,969)


(15,772)

Proceeds from revolving lines of credit and short-term debt

335,000


300,000

Repayments of revolving lines of credit and short-term debt

(120,000)


Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liability

(2,020)


(2,229)

Share repurchases

(49,945)


Stock option exercises

6,117


Other, net

(322)


581

Cash provided by financing activities

147,861


282,580

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

365


(7,705)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund
assets, restricted

(958)


(329,241)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

227,110


523,414

Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period

32,871


38,586

Restricted cash, beginning of period

792


792

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets,
restricted, beginning of period

260,773


562,792

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

211,280


190,373

Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period

47,877


42,386

Restricted cash, end of period

657


792

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets,
restricted, end of period

$              259,814


$              233,551

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Guidance

Driven Brands includes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS in the Company's Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and have not been reconciled to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide outlook for the comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein and in our filings with the SEC.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. ("Adjusted Net Income") and Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders ("Adjusted Earnings Per Share") are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules because they exclude certain amounts included in the net income attributable to Driven Brands common  stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are meaningful measures to share with investors because they facilitate comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share afford investors a view of what management considers to be Driven Brands' core earnings performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such earnings performance with that of the prior period.

The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the three and nine months ended September 24, 2022.

Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)



Three months ended


Nine months ended

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30,
2023


September 24,
2022


September 30,
2023


September 24,
2022

Net (loss) income

$          (799,311)


$                38,391


$            (731,813)


$                15,775

Acquisition related costs(a)

1,667


2,325


7,264


9,981

Non-core items and project costs, net(b)

1,486


851


6,113


3,436

Straight-line rent adjustment(c)

5,193


3,220


14,196


11,530

Cloud computing amortization(d)

991



991


Equity-based compensation expense(e)

2,681


5,308


9,730


12,159

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss,
net(f)

2,980


15,582


3


30,490

Bad debt recovery(g)


(449)



(449)

Goodwill impairment(h)

850,970



850,970


Trade name impairment(i)




125,450

Asset sale leaseback (gain) loss,
impairment and closed store expenses(j)

125,473


(14,186)


119,637


(20,248)

Amortization related to acquired
intangible assets(k)

9,252


7,212


23,564


18,284

Provision for uncertain tax positions(l)




76

Adjusted net income before tax impact
of adjustments

201,382


58,254


300,655


206,484

Tax impact of adjustments(m)

(167,662)


(3,290)


(175,452)


(44,086)

Adjusted net income

33,720


54,964


125,203


162,398

Net loss attributable to non-controlling
interest




(15)

Adjusted Net Income attributable to
Driven Brands Holdings Inc.

$              33,720


$                54,964


$              125,203


$              162,413









Adjusted Earnings Per Share








Basic1

$                   0.20


$                     0.33


$                     0.75


$                     0.98

Diluted1

$                   0.20


$                     0.32


$                     0.74


$                     0.96









Weighted average shares outstanding








Basic

162,398


162,760


162,698


162,768

Diluted

165,850


166,831


166,557


166,663

(1)

Adjusted Earnings Per Share is calculated under the two-class method. Under the two-class method, adjusted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net income attributable to common shares, which is derived by reducing adjusted net income by the amount attributable to participating securities. Adjusted Net Income attributable to participating securities used in the basic earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, and Adjusted Net Income attributable to participating securities used in the diluted earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") rules because it excludes certain amounts included in net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors because it facilitates comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA affords investors a view of what management considers to be Driven Brand's core operating performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such operating performance as compared with that of the prior period.

Please see the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023, for additional information on Adjusted EBITDA. The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the three and nine months ended September 24, 2022.

Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited)



Three months ended


Nine months ended

(in thousands)

September 30,
2023


September 24,
2022


September 30,
2023


September 24,
2022

Net (loss) income

$            (799,311)


$                38,391


$            (731,813)


$                15,775

Income tax (benefit) expense

(151,818)


14,472


(120,572)


8,592

Interest expense, net

41,292


27,323


120,304


78,946

Depreciation and amortization

45,639


36,518


129,256


107,628

EBITDA

(864,198)


116,704


(602,825)


210,941

Acquisition related costs(a)

1,667


2,325


7,264


9,981

Non-core items and project costs, net(b)

1,486


851


6,113


3,436

Straight-line rent adjustment(c)

5,193


3,220


14,196


11,530

Cloud computing amortization(d)

991



991


Equity-based compensation expense(e)

2,681


5,308


9,730


12,159

Foreign currency transaction (gain)
loss, net(f)

2,980


15,582


3


30,490

Bad debt recovery(g)


(449)



(449)

Goodwill impairment(h)

850,970



850,970


Trade name impairment(i)




125,450

Asset sale leaseback (gain) loss,
impairment and closed store expenses(j)

125,473


(14,186)


119,637


(20,248)

Adjusted EBITDA

$              127,243


$              129,355


$              406,079


$              383,290

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Footnotes



(a)

Consists of acquisition costs as reflected within the unaudited consolidated statements of operations, including legal, consulting and other fees, and expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions completed during the applicable period, as well as inventory rationalization expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future and, under U.S. GAAP, such costs relating to acquisitions are expensed as incurred and not capitalized.

(b)

Consists of discrete items and project costs, including third party consulting and professional fees associated with strategic transformation initiatives as well as non-recurring payroll-related costs.

(c)

Consists of the non-cash portion of rent expense, which reflects the extent to which our straight-line rent expense recognized under U.S. GAAP exceeds or is less than our cash rent payments.

(d)

Includes non-cash amortization expenses relating to the amortization of cloud computing arrangements.

(e)

Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

(f)

Represents foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net that primarily related to the remeasurement of our intercompany loans, which are partially offset by unrealized gains and losses on remeasurement of cross currency swaps and forward contracts.

(g)

Represents the recovery of previously uncollectible receivables outside of normal operations.

(h)

Relates to goodwill impairment charges within the Car Wash segment.

(i)

Certain indefinite-lived Car Wash trade names were impaired as the Company elected to discontinue their use.

(j)

Relates to (gains) losses, net on sale leasebacks, impairment of certain fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets related to closed and underperforming locations, assets held for sale, and lease exit costs and other costs associated with stores that were closed prior to the respective lease termination dates.

(k)

Consists of amortization related to acquired intangible assets as reflected within depreciation and amortization in the unaudited consolidated statements of operations.

(l)

Represents uncertain tax positions recorded for tax positions, inclusive of interest and penalties.

(m)

Represents the tax impact of adjustments associated with the reconciling items between net income and Adjusted Net Income, excluding the provision for uncertain tax positions. To determine the tax impact of the deductible reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 9% to 36% depending upon the tax attributes of each adjustment and the applicable jurisdiction.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)



Three months ended


Nine months ended

(in thousands)

September 30,
2023


September 24,
2022


September 30,
2023


September 24,
2022

Segment Adjusted EBITDA:  








Maintenance

$             86,493


$             68,763


$           245,232


$           185,324

Car Wash

24,429


39,098


112,001


148,495

Paint, Collision & Glass

32,763


38,919


109,724


100,847

Platform Services

22,417


19,765


61,984


54,471

Corporate and other

(37,487)


(36,437)


(119,088)


(103,922)

Store opening costs

(1,372)


(753)


(3,774)


(1,925)

     Adjusted EBITDA

$           127,243


$           129,355


$           406,079


$           383,290

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (UNAUDITED)




Three months ended September 30, 2023

(in thousands)


Maintenance


Car Wash


Paint,

Collision &

Glass


Platform

Services


Total

System-wide Sales











Franchise stores


$        298,022


$                  —


$        760,437


$        117,957


$    1,176,416

Company-operated stores


204,460


98,132


85,207


1,242


389,041

Independently operated stores



43,582




43,582

Total System-wide Sales


$        502,482


$        141,714


$        845,644


$        119,199


$    1,609,039












Store Count (in whole numbers)











Franchise stores


1,108



1,662


207


2,977

Company-operated stores


624


418


258


1


1,301

Independently operated stores



715




715

Total Store Count


1,732


1,133


1,920


208


4,993














Three months ended September 24, 2022

(in thousands)


Maintenance


Car Wash


Paint,

Collision &

Glass


Platform

Services


Total

System-wide Sales











Franchise stores


$        239,290


$                  —


$        711,816


$        129,320


$    1,080,426

Company-operated stores


172,162


98,235


69,383


1,431


341,211

Independently operated stores



40,469




40,469

Total System-wide Sales


$        411,452


$        138,704


$        781,199


$        130,751


$    1,462,106












Store Count (in whole numbers)











Franchise stores


1,023



1,625


201


2,849

Company-operated stores


574


369


197


1


1,141

Independently operated stores



717




717

Total Store Count


1,597


1,086


1,822


202


4,707

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (UNAUDITED)




Nine months ended September 30, 2023

(in thousands)


Maintenance


Car Wash


Paint,

Collision &

Glass


Platform

Services


Total

System-wide Sales











Franchise stores


$        823,656


$             —


$    2,305,420


$        324,608


$    3,453,684

Company-operated stores


605,393


302,193


248,796


3,303


1,159,685

Independently operated stores



157,647




157,647

Total System-wide Sales


$    1,429,049


$        459,840


$    2,554,216


$        327,911


$    4,771,016












Store Count (in whole numbers)











Franchise stores


1,108



1,662


207


2,977

Company-operated stores


624


418


258


1


1,301

Independently operated stores



715




715

Total Store Count


1,732


1,133


1,920


208


4,993














Nine months ended September 24, 2022

(in thousands)


Maintenance


Car Wash


Paint,

Collision &

Glass


Platform

Services


Total

System-wide Sales











Franchise stores


$        670,079


$                  —


$    2,003,401


$        348,890


$    3,022,370

Company-operated stores


497,638


294,526


161,348


$            3,975


957,487

Independently operated stores



158,500




158,500

Total System-wide Sales


$    1,167,717


$        453,026


$    2,164,749


$        352,865


$    4,138,357












Store Count (in whole numbers)











Franchise stores


1,023



1,625


201


2,849

Company-operated stores


574


369


197


1


1,141

Independently operated stores



717




717

Total Store Count


1,597


1,086


1,822


202


4,707

