NEURELIS TO PARTICIPATE IN 11th ANNUAL SOFIE'S JOURNEY EPILEPSY AWARENESS DAY AND EDUCATION EXPO AT DISNEYLAND® RESORT

Largest gathering of people with epilepsy, their care partners, and health care providers

Epilepsy and care partner testimonials from Neurelis Ambassadors

Seizure alert and response puppy-in-training from Little Angels Service Dogs

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurelis Inc., is proud to take part in the 11th Annual Sofie's Journey Epilepsy Awareness Day and Education Expo at Disneyland Resort (EADDL), the largest, worldwide epilepsy community gathering of the year. The event kicks off with a free Expo on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Disneyland Hotel Convention Center. Epilepsy Awareness Day will take place on Nov. 1, at Disneyland Resort.

"We look forward to joining the epilepsy community at Epilepsy Awareness Day at Disneyland, an event filled with excitement and hope," said Neurelis Founder and CEO Craig Chambliss. "It aligns synergistically with our mission at Neurelis to improve the lives of people with epilepsy and minimize the disruption and damage caused by seizures. We partner to empower people with epilepsy to have a seizure action plan and be an advocate for themselves in their care journey."

Neurelis will sponsor a presentation of its FDA-approved product, VALTOCO, an acute treatment for frequent seizure activity for patients with epilepsy six years of age or older, on Oct. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Expo Center, Room B. The presentation will feature Raman Sankar, MD, PhD, Chief of Pediatric Neurology at the David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles. Joining Neurelis at the Expo will also be people with epilepsy and care partner ambassadors to share their experiences of living with and managing seizure clusters.

"I am honored to attend this event alongside those who fully understand what day-to-day life is like with epilepsy," said DeJah Jenkins, person with epilepsy and Neurelis Ambassador. "Having the opportunity to share my story is truly empowering. VALTOCO has changed the way I manage my seizure clusters and given me confidence to be a voice for others living with this disease."

DeJah was diagnosed with epilepsy nearly ten years ago at age 18. Before her first seizure, she had no symptoms but over the years she gradually started experiencing visual auras. An aura, while different for everyone, can be a physical, emotional, or sensory change. The now 27-year-old works as a medical assistant at a neurology office where she can stay up-to-date on the latest epilepsy studies with neurologists and co-workers.

"As a care partner to a child living with frequent seizure activity, VALTOCO has made a significant impact on our lives in the acute management of seizure clusters," said Ami Waggoner, care partner and Neurelis Ambassador. "I am so glad I will be able to be able to share our story with the epilepsy community to continue to raise awareness for a disease that affects millions across the nation."

Ami is the mother and care partner to 15-year-old son, Luke. Luke received an epilepsy diagnosis at age five, the same year he experienced his first seizure. At age 12, he was officially diagnosed with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), a severe form of epilepsy. Ami, a registered nurse, volunteers at Luke's treating hospital, is an active part of the epilepsy and Lennox-Gastaut community, and is a parent mentor to newly diagnosed families.

Additionally, a seizure detection and response puppy sponsored by Neurelis will be featured at the VALTOCO exhibit booth. The puppy is undergoing extensive training with Little Angels Service Dogs, an internationally accredited non-profit organization, to become a seizure-response dog to assist a person with epilepsy.

EADDL is part of November's National Epilepsy Awareness Month, which promotes the importance of epilepsy education and awareness, and improving the lives of those impacted by the condition. For more information about EADDL, visit www.epilepsyawarenessday.org and to register for the Expo, click here.

About EADDL and Sofie's Journey

EADDL is the combined effort of one family's thankfulness for their own daughter's recovery (10+ years seizure free) and a united community with a passion for winning the fight against epilepsy. It is operated by the Irvine, Calif.-based, non-profit foundation, Sofie's Journey, to drive epilepsy awareness by bringing together patients, families/caregivers, physicians, advocates, non-profits, services, and the biopharmaceutical industry. EADDL and Sofie's Journey were launched by Candy and Brad Levy, whose daughter Sofie, now 19 years old, underwent surgery in 2013 to remove a part of her brain that caused her seizures. Their mission is to drive epilepsy awareness, the key to overcoming challenges created by epilepsy.

About Neurelis

Neurelis, Inc., is a neuroscience company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and orphan neurologic disorders characterized by high unmet medical need. In 2020, the FDA approved Neurelis' VALTOCO® (diazepam nasal spray) as an acute treatment of intermittent, stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure activity (i.e., seizure clusters, acute repetitive seizures) that are distinct from an individual's usual seizure pattern in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older. VALTOCO is a proprietary formulation of diazepam incorporating the science of INTRAVAIL®. Intravail's transmucosal absorption enhancement technology enables the noninvasive delivery of a broad range of protein, peptide and small-molecule drugs. In its approval of VALTOCO, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also granted Neurelis Orphan Drug Exclusivity and recognized VALTOCO's intranasal route of administration as a clinically superior contribution to patient care over the previously approved standard-of-care treatment (a rectal gel formulation of diazepam). For more information on VALTOCO, please visit www.valtoco.com . In addition, Neurelis is developing NRL-1049 (previously known as BA-1049), an investigational, Phase I stage small molecule Rho kinase (ROCK) inhibitor, for the treatment of cerebral cavernous malformations (CCMS), a rare disorder of the central nervous system (CNS). For more information on Neurelis, please visit www.neurelis.com. For the latest scientific information on VALTOCO, please visit http://www.neurelismedicalaffairs.com/ .

